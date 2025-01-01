$33,995+ tax & licensing
2022 Volkswagen Atlas
Comfortline No Accident Leather Heated Seats Adaptive Cruise Remote Start
2022 Volkswagen Atlas
Comfortline No Accident Leather Heated Seats Adaptive Cruise Remote Start
Location
Tabangi Motors
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
905-670-3738
$33,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
62,872KM
VIN 1V2LR2CA4NC545237
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 17387
- Mileage 62,872 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Heated Seats and Steering Wheel, Adaptive Cruise Control, Front Assist, Lane Keep System, Park Aid, Remote Start!
Tabangi Motors is family-owned and operated for over 20 years and is a trusted member of the Used Car Dealer Association (UCDA). Our goal is not only to provide you with the best price, but, more importantly, a quality, reliable vehicle and the best customer service. Visit our new 25,000 sq. ft. building and indoor showroom and take a test drive today! Call us at 905-670-3738 or email us at customercare@tabangimotors.com to book an appointment.
CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at Tabangi Motors! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change and professional detailing prior to delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified. The certification package is available for $595 on qualified units (Certification is not available on vehicles marked As-Is). All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.
Go the distance with the 2022 Volkswagen Atlas, featuring rugged engineering and a refined driving experience. This 2022 Volkswagen Atlas is fresh on our lot in Mississauga.
The 2022 Volkswagen Atlas is a premium family hauler that offers voluminous space for occupants and cargo, comfort, sophisticated safety and driver-assist technology. The exterior sports a bold design, with an imposing front grille, coherent body lines, and a muscular stance. On the inside, trim pieces are crafted with premium materials and carefully put together to ensure rugged build quality, with straightforward control layouts, ergonomic seats, and an abundance of storage space. With a bevy of standard safety technology that inspires confidence, the 2022 Volkswagen Atlas is an excellent option for a versatile and capable family SUV.This SUV has 62,866 kms. It's grey in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 276HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://tabangimotors.com/apply-now/
SERVICE: Schedule an appointment with Tabangi Service Centre to bring your vehicle in for all its needs. Our licensed technicians and repair facility offer the highest quality services at the most competitive prices. All work is manufacturer warranty approved and comes with a 2-year parts and labour warranty. Start saving hundreds of dollars by servicing your vehicle with Tabangi. Call us at 905-670-8100 to book an appointment today!
PRICE: We believe everyone deserves to get the best price possible on their new pre-owned vehicle without having to go through uncomfortable negotiations. By constantly monitoring the market and adjusting our prices below the market average, you can buy confidently knowing you are getting the best price possible! No haggle pricing. No pressure. Why pay more somewhere else?
WARRANTY: This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with different terms and coverages available. Dont forget to ask for help choosing the right one for you.
FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Bankruptcy? Consumer proposal? Collections? You dont need good credit to finance a vehicle. Bad credit is usually good enough. Give our finance and credit experts a chance to get you approved and start rebuilding credit today!
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Seating
Leather Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Power Liftgate
Deep Tinted Glass
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
Clearcoat Paint
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Black grille w/chrome accents
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Front Windshield -inc: Electrically Heated Glass
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Interior
Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
Compass
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Net
Driver Information Centre
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Engine Start
Perimeter Alarm
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Keyless Start
Full Cloth Headliner
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
8-Way Driver Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
6-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Fixed 50-50 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front, 2 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
Heated Leatherette Steering Wheel
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 1st Row Underseat Storage
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Digital/Analog Appearance
Car-Net 4G LTE enabled Wi-Fi (4 years included) Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Car-Net Safe & Secure Tracker System
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go
Comfort
air
rear air
Convenience
cruise
tilt
Proximity Key
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Window grid antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Audio Theft Deterrent
Streaming Audio
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
Safety
BACK UP CAMERA
Back-Up Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
Park Distance Control Front And Rear Parking Sensors
Side Curtain Protection Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Front Assist (Forward Collision Warning and Autonomous Emergency Braking)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Mechanical
Trailer Wiring Harness
Engine Oil Cooler
Permanent locking hubs
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
Regenerative 180 Amp Alternator
3.60 Axle Ratio
Standard Suspension -inc: coil springs, telescopic shock absorbers and stabilizer bar
Gas-Pressurized Front Shock Absorbers
Class III Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch
Full-Time All-Wheel
Engine: 3.6L FSI 276 HP 6-Cylinder
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/Tiptronic -inc: eco driving mode and start/stop system w/regenerative braking
GVWR: 2,730 kgs (6,018 lbs)
73.9 L Fuel Tank
490.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Additional Features
BACK UP SENSORS
Park Assist
LASER CRUISE
TRI ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL
3RD ROW
Driver's Power Seat
AM / FM / CD Player
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Forward Crash Sensor
Tires: 245/60R18 105T All-Season -inc: Low rolling resistance
Wheels: 8J x 18" Titan Machined Alloy
Heated Front Comfort Seats -inc: 10-way power-adjustable driver seat w/2-way power lumbar support
2022 Volkswagen Atlas