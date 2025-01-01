Menu
** LOADED** **7 SEATER** *PANORAMIC ROOF** *FULLY LOADED* CERTIFIED* * *BLUETOOTH* *BACKUP CAMERA*| Next day delivery available | Carproof Verified Clean Title CarYear: 2022Make: Volkswagen Atlas Model: highline Kms: 104,760Price: 29,880$ Sport empire cars Dont miss your chance of getting into this gorgeous fully loaded SUV. Up for sale is the eye catching 2022 volkswagen atlas highline AWD with only 104,760 KMS!! For the low price of $29,880+HST and licensing. Vehicle is being sold SAFETY CERTIFIED§!!! Professionally detailed safety certified ready to go! Vehicle is in great shape. Car is equipped with numerous attractive features such as panoramic roof, back up camera, leather seats, push button start and many more!! Perfect combination of reliability and comfort

2022 Volkswagen Atlas

104,700 KM

$29,880

+ taxes & licensing
2022 Volkswagen Atlas

Highline 3.6 FSI 4MOTION

13171610

2022 Volkswagen Atlas

Highline 3.6 FSI 4MOTION

Sport Empire Car Sales Mississauga

1220 Brittanna Rd E unit B, Mississauga, ON L4W 1C8

416-606-7758

$29,880

+ taxes & licensing

Used
104,700KM
VIN 1V2BR2CA4NC511696

Vehicle Details

  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 104,700 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Hill Descent Control
Back-Up Camera
Perimeter Alarm
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
Park Distance Control Front And Rear Parking Sensors
Blind Spot Monitor Blind Spot
Front Assist (Forward Collision Warning and Autonomous Emergency Braking)
Collision Mitigation-Front

Interior

Immobilizer
Compass
Cargo Net
Driver Information Centre
Mini Overhead Console
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 1st Row Underseat Storage
Passenger Seat
Remote Releases -Inc: Easy Open Proximity Cargo Access
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Car-Net 4G LTE enabled Wi-Fi (4 years included) Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Car-Net Safe & Secure Tracker System
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 Interior 120V AC Power Outlet

Mechanical

Trailer Wiring Harness
Engine Oil Cooler
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
Regenerative 180 Amp Alternator
3.60 Axle Ratio
Class III Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch
Full-Time All-Wheel
Engine: 3.6L FSI 276 HP 6-Cylinder
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/Tiptronic -inc: eco driving mode and start/stop system w/regenerative braking
73.9 L Fuel Tank
490.0 Kgs Maximum Payload

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Black grille w/chrome accents
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Chrome bodyside insert
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Front Windshield -inc: Electrically Heated Glass
Tires: 255/50R20 105T All-Season -inc: Low rolling resistance
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass Panoramic 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper and Defroster

Media / Nav / Comm

Window Grid Diversity Antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Regular Amplifier
Audio Theft Deterrent
Streaming Audio
12 Speakers

Additional Features

GVWR: 2
Dashboard Storage
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Instrument Panel Covered Bin
2 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert
Fixed 50-50 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front
2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Piano Black Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
REAR TRAFFIC ALERT
730 kgs (6
telescopic shock absorbers and stabilizer bar
Side Curtain Protection Curtain 1st
Standard Suspension -inc: coil springs
018 lbs)

Sport Empire Car Sales Mississauga

Sport Empire Car Sales Mississauga

1220 Brittanna Rd E unit B, Mississauga, ON L4W 1C8

416-606-7758

$29,880

Sport Empire Car Sales Mississauga

416-606-7758

2022 Volkswagen Atlas