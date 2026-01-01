$36,888+ taxes & licensing
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2022 Volkswagen Atlas
EXECLINE
2022 Volkswagen Atlas
EXECLINE
Location
B Town Auto Sales
6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
844-902-5177
$36,888
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
77,501KM
VIN 1V2FR2CA4NC518293
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Stock # 518293
- Mileage 77,501 KM
Vehicle Description
2022 Volkswagen Atlas Execline 4MOTION finished in Pure White over Titan Black delivers full-size SUV comfort, premium features, and versatile family practicality. With its spacious three-row layout and upscale finishes, the Atlas Execline is designed for both daily driving and long road trips.
At its core is a 3.6L V6 engine paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission and 4MOTION all-wheel drive, delivering smooth power, confident traction, and strong capability in all conditions.
Factory options included:
At B-Town Auto Sales, each vehicle undergoes a comprehensive inspection to ensure exceptional quality and performance. We proudly serve customers across the Greater Toronto Area and beyond, offering competitive financing, trade-ins, and nationwide shipping.
Special Financing price: $ *
Cash Price: $ *
Thank you for choosing B-Town Auto Sales.
At its core is a 3.6L V6 engine paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission and 4MOTION all-wheel drive, delivering smooth power, confident traction, and strong capability in all conditions.
Factory options included:
- Execline Trim
- 4MOTION All-Wheel Drive
- Premium Leather Interior
- Heated & Ventilated Front Seats
- Heated Rear Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Power Adjustable Seats with Memory
- Fender Premium Sound System
- Digital Cockpit Display
- Large Touchscreen Infotainment System
- Navigation System
- Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Lane Keeping Assist
- 360° Camera
- Panoramic Sunroof
- Power Tailgate
- Remote Start
- Keyless Entry with Push-Button Start
- Alloy Wheels
At B-Town Auto Sales, each vehicle undergoes a comprehensive inspection to ensure exceptional quality and performance. We proudly serve customers across the Greater Toronto Area and beyond, offering competitive financing, trade-ins, and nationwide shipping.
Special Financing price: $ *
Cash Price: $ *
Thank you for choosing B-Town Auto Sales.
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
AM/FM Stereo
Adaptive Cruise Control
Mechanical
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Safety
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Blind Spot Monitor
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Seating
3rd Row Seat
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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B Town Auto Sales
6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
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844-902-XXXX(click to show)
$36,888
+ taxes & licensing>
B Town Auto Sales
844-902-5177
2022 Volkswagen Atlas