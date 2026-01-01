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<span>2022 Volkswagen Atlas Execline 4MOTION finished in Pure White over Titan Black delivers full-size SUV comfort, premium features, and versatile family practicality.</span><span> With its spacious three-row layout and upscale finishes, the Atlas Execline is designed for both daily driving and long road trips.</span> <span>At its core is a </span><span>3.6L V6 engine paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission and 4MOTION all-wheel drive</span><span>, delivering smooth power, confident traction, and strong capability in all conditions.</span> <span>Factory options included:</span> <ul> <li><span>Execline Trim</span></li> <li><span>4MOTION All-Wheel Drive</span></li> <li><span>Premium Leather Interior</span></li> <li><span>Heated & Ventilated Front Seats</span></li> <li><span>Heated Rear Seats</span></li> <li><span>Heated Steering Wheel</span></li> <li><span>Power Adjustable Seats with Memory</span></li> <li><span>Fender Premium Sound System</span></li> <li><span>Digital Cockpit Display</span></li> <li><span>Large Touchscreen Infotainment System</span></li> <li><span>Navigation System</span></li> <li><span>Apple CarPlay & Android Auto</span></li> <li><span>Adaptive Cruise Control</span></li> <li><span>Blind Spot Monitoring</span></li> <li><span>Lane Keeping Assist</span></li> <li><span>360° Camera</span></li> <li><span>Panoramic Sunroof</span></li> <li><span>Power Tailgate</span></li> <li><span>Remote Start</span></li> <li><span>Keyless Entry with Push-Button Start</span></li> <li><span>Alloy Wheels</span></li> </ul> <strong>At B-Town Auto Sales, each vehicle undergoes a comprehensive inspection to ensure exceptional quality and performance. We proudly serve customers across the Greater Toronto Area and beyond, offering competitive financing, trade-ins, and nationwide shipping.</strong> <strong>Special Financing price: $ *</strong> <strong>Cash Price: $ *</strong> <strong>Thank you for choosing B-Town Auto Sales.</strong>

2022 Volkswagen Atlas

77,501 KM

Details Description Features

$36,888

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Volkswagen Atlas

EXECLINE

Watch This Vehicle
14033293

2022 Volkswagen Atlas

EXECLINE

Location

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-5177

  1. 14033293
  2. 14033293
  3. 14033293
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$36,888

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
77,501KM
VIN 1V2FR2CA4NC518293

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Stock # 518293
  • Mileage 77,501 KM

Vehicle Description

2022 Volkswagen Atlas Execline 4MOTION finished in Pure White over Titan Black delivers full-size SUV comfort, premium features, and versatile family practicality. With its spacious three-row layout and upscale finishes, the Atlas Execline is designed for both daily driving and long road trips.

At its core is a 3.6L V6 engine paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission and 4MOTION all-wheel drive, delivering smooth power, confident traction, and strong capability in all conditions.

Factory options included:

  • Execline Trim
  • 4MOTION All-Wheel Drive
  • Premium Leather Interior
  • Heated & Ventilated Front Seats
  • Heated Rear Seats
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Power Adjustable Seats with Memory
  • Fender Premium Sound System
  • Digital Cockpit Display
  • Large Touchscreen Infotainment System
  • Navigation System
  • Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
  • Adaptive Cruise Control
  • Blind Spot Monitoring
  • Lane Keeping Assist
  • 360° Camera
  • Panoramic Sunroof
  • Power Tailgate
  • Remote Start
  • Keyless Entry with Push-Button Start
  • Alloy Wheels







At B-Town Auto Sales, each vehicle undergoes a comprehensive inspection to ensure exceptional quality and performance. We proudly serve customers across the Greater Toronto Area and beyond, offering competitive financing, trade-ins, and nationwide shipping.




Special Financing price: $ *

Cash Price: $ *




Thank you for choosing B-Town Auto Sales.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
AM/FM Stereo
Adaptive Cruise Control

Mechanical

4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive

Safety

ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Blind Spot Monitor

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C

Seating

3rd Row Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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B Town Auto Sales

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
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844-902-5177

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$36,888

+ taxes & licensing>

B Town Auto Sales

844-902-5177

2022 Volkswagen Atlas