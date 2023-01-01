$55,995+ tax & licensing
2022 Volkswagen Atlas
Cross Sport 3.6 FSI Execline
Location
The Humberview Group
290 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W9
866-221-6608
$55,995
+ taxes & licensing
8,510KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9566740
- Stock #: 557626T
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 8,510 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
AWD
8 speed automatic
