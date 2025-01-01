Menu
2022 Volkswagen Jetta GLI DSG – 2.0T Performance Sedan with Sport Styling and Premium Interior

Finished in Gray over Black leather interior, this 2022 Volkswagen Jetta GLI DSG delivers the perfect balance of German engineering, refined comfort, and everyday performance. Powered by a turbocharged 2.0L engine paired with VW's quick-shifting dual-clutch DSG automatic, the GLI brings GTI-inspired dynamics to a practical four-door sedan.

Key Features & Options

2.0L Turbocharged Inline-4 Engine (228 hp / 258 lb-ft torque)
7-Speed Dual-Clutch (DSG) Automatic Transmission
Front-Wheel Drive (FWD)
Drive Mode Select (Eco / Comfort / Sport / Custom)
18" Alloy Wheels
Sport-Tuned Suspension & Differential Lock
Full LED Headlights & Taillights
Heated & Ventilated Leather Front Seats
Power Driver Seat with Memory
Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control
10.25" Digital Cockpit Pro Display
8" Touchscreen Infotainment with Navigation
Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto™ Compatibility
Fender® Premium Audio System
Keyless Entry & Push-Button Start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Blind Spot Monitor & Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
Front Assist (Autonomous Emergency Braking)
Rear-View Camera & Parking Sensors

BUY WITH CONFIDENCE at B TOWN AUTO SALES, we assure you to provide HONEST CUSTOMER SERVICE and your experience is going to be unparalleled. Financing & Leasing Available. We get you the lowest finance rates, AS LOW AS 6.36% O.A.C. with flexible options tailored to your needs. $999 financing fee conditions may apply* Open 7 days a week at 6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4. We serve all of Canada with shipping available Nationwide and Overseas - Facetime/Video Call On Demand. Special financing price:$ 27,488* Cash Price:$28,988* HST and Licensing will be extra. Best Extended Warranty Program also available for High-End vehicles. All Your Trade-ins are welcome . We approve everyone - Good-Bad Credit, Newcomers. Our partnership with major premier Canadian lending institutions is based upon trust & conviction to serve the customer in the best possible way.

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
AM/FM Stereo
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
6 Speakers

Mechanical

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C

Additional Features

FULLY EQUIPPED

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2022 Volkswagen Jetta