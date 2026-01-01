$27,488+ taxes & licensing
Location
B Town Auto Sales
6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
844-902-5177
$27,488
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour PURE GRAY
- Interior Colour Titan Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 83,177 KM
Vehicle Description
Finished in Gray over Black leather interior, this 2022 Volkswagen Jetta GLI DSG delivers the perfect balance of German engineering, refined comfort, and everyday performance. Powered by a turbocharged 2.0L engine paired with VW’s quick-shifting dual-clutch DSG automatic, the GLI brings GTI-inspired dynamics to a practical four-door sedan.
Key Features & Options
2.0L Turbocharged Inline-4 Engine (228 hp / 258 lb-ft torque)
7-Speed Dual-Clutch (DSG) Automatic Transmission
Front-Wheel Drive (FWD)
Drive Mode Select (Eco / Comfort / Sport / Custom)
18” Alloy Wheels
Sport-Tuned Suspension & Differential Lock
Full LED Headlights & Taillights
Heated & Ventilated Leather Front Seats
Power Driver Seat with Memory
Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control
10.25” Digital Cockpit Pro Display
8” Touchscreen Infotainment with Navigation
Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto™ Compatibility
Fender® Premium Audio System
Keyless Entry & Push-Button Start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Blind Spot Monitor & Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
Front Assist (Autonomous Emergency Braking)
Rear-View Camera & Parking Sensors
HST and licensing will be extra
* $999 Financing fee conditions may apply*
Financing Available at as low as 6.98% O.A.C
We approve everyone with bad credit, including newcomers and students.
Previously declined by a bank? No problem !!
Let the experienced professionals handle your credit application.
Apply for pre-approval today !!
At B TOWN AUTOS TRICITY, we are not only concerned about selling great used Vehicles at the most competitive prices at our new location, 1031 Victoria St N #2, Kitchener, Ontario, N2B 3C7. We also believe in the importance of establishing a lifelong relationship with our clients, which starts from the moment you walk into the dealership. We're here for you every step of the way and aim to provide the most prominent, friendly and timely service with each experience you have with us. You can think of us as being like ‘YOUR FAMILY IN THE BUSINESS’ where you can always count on us to provide you with the best automotive care
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Mechanical
Comfort
Additional Features
