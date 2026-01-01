Menu
2022 Volkswagen Jetta GLI DSG – 2.0T Performance Sedan with Sport Styling and Premium Interior

Finished in Gray over Black leather interior, this 2022 Volkswagen Jetta GLI DSG delivers the perfect balance of German engineering, refined comfort, and everyday performance. Powered by a turbocharged 2.0L engine paired with VW's quick-shifting dual-clutch DSG automatic, the GLI brings GTI-inspired dynamics to a practical four-door sedan.

Key Features & Options

2.0L Turbocharged Inline-4 Engine (228 hp / 258 lb-ft torque)
7-Speed Dual-Clutch (DSG) Automatic Transmission
Front-Wheel Drive (FWD)
Drive Mode Select (Eco / Comfort / Sport / Custom)
18" Alloy Wheels
Sport-Tuned Suspension & Differential Lock
Full LED Headlights & Taillights
Heated & Ventilated Leather Front Seats
Power Driver Seat with Memory
Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control
10.25" Digital Cockpit Pro Display
8" Touchscreen Infotainment with Navigation
Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto™ Compatibility
Fender® Premium Audio System
Keyless Entry & Push-Button Start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Blind Spot Monitor & Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
Front Assist (Autonomous Emergency Braking)
Rear-View Camera & Parking Sensors

2022 Volkswagen Jetta

83,177 KM

Details Description Features

$27,488

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Volkswagen Jetta

GLI DSG

Watch This Vehicle
13469362

2022 Volkswagen Jetta

GLI DSG

Location

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-5177

$27,488

+ taxes & licensing

Used
83,177KM
VIN 3VW2T7BUXNM029466

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour PURE GRAY
  • Interior Colour Titan Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 83,177 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
AM/FM Stereo
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
6 Speakers

Mechanical

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C

Additional Features

FULLY EQUIPPED

B Town Auto Sales

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$27,488

B Town Auto Sales

844-902-5177

2022 Volkswagen Jetta