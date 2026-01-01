$22,888+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2022 Volkswagen Jetta
HIGHLINE
2022 Volkswagen Jetta
HIGHLINE
Location
B Town Auto Sales
6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
844-902-5177
$22,888
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
98,404KM
VIN 3VWGM7BU1NM000666
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 98,404 KM
Vehicle Description
Finished in White over Brown, this 2022 Volkswagen Jetta Highline offers premium comfort, advanced technology, and impressive efficiency in a sophisticated sedan package. With its upscale interior, refined driving dynamics, and elegant styling, the Jetta Highline delivers a driving experience that exceeds expectations.
Powered by a 1.5L Turbocharged 4-Cylinder engine producing 158 horsepower, paired with an 8-Speed Automatic Transmission and Front-Wheel Drive, this Jetta Highline provides smooth performance, excellent fuel economy, and confident handling. With 98,404 KM, this well-equipped sedan is ready for its next owner.
Factory Options & Features:
• 1.5L Turbocharged 4-Cylinder Engine – 158 HP
• 8-Speed Automatic Transmission
• Front-Wheel Drive (FWD)
• Leather Seating Surfaces
• Heated & Ventilated Front Seats
• Heated Rear Seats
• Heated Steering Wheel
• Power Sunroof
• Digital Cockpit Pro
• Navigation System
• Wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
• Wireless Charging
• Adaptive Cruise Control
• Blind Spot Monitoring
• Front & Rear Parking Sensors
• Keyless Entry & Push Button Start
At B-Town Auto Sales, each vehicle undergoes a comprehensive inspection to ensure exceptional quality and performance. We proudly serve customers across the Greater Toronto Area and beyond, offering competitive financing, trade-ins, and nationwide shipping.
$999* FINANCING FEES APPLY.
Special Financing price: $22,888 *
Cash Price: $24,388 *
Thank you for choosing B-Town Auto Sales.
Powered by a 1.5L Turbocharged 4-Cylinder engine producing 158 horsepower, paired with an 8-Speed Automatic Transmission and Front-Wheel Drive, this Jetta Highline provides smooth performance, excellent fuel economy, and confident handling. With 98,404 KM, this well-equipped sedan is ready for its next owner.
Factory Options & Features:
• 1.5L Turbocharged 4-Cylinder Engine – 158 HP
• 8-Speed Automatic Transmission
• Front-Wheel Drive (FWD)
• Leather Seating Surfaces
• Heated & Ventilated Front Seats
• Heated Rear Seats
• Heated Steering Wheel
• Power Sunroof
• Digital Cockpit Pro
• Navigation System
• Wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
• Wireless Charging
• Adaptive Cruise Control
• Blind Spot Monitoring
• Front & Rear Parking Sensors
• Keyless Entry & Push Button Start
At B-Town Auto Sales, each vehicle undergoes a comprehensive inspection to ensure exceptional quality and performance. We proudly serve customers across the Greater Toronto Area and beyond, offering competitive financing, trade-ins, and nationwide shipping.
$999* FINANCING FEES APPLY.
Special Financing price: $22,888 *
Cash Price: $24,388 *
Thank you for choosing B-Town Auto Sales.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
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Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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B Town Auto Sales
6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
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844-902-XXXX(click to show)
$22,888
+ taxes & licensing>
B Town Auto Sales
844-902-5177
2022 Volkswagen Jetta