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<span>Finished in </span><span>White over Brown</span><span>, this </span><strong>2022 Volkswagen Jetta Highline</strong><span><strong> offers premium comfort, advanced technology, and impressive efficiency in a sophisticated sedan package.</strong> With its upscale interior, refined driving dynamics, and elegant styling, the Jetta Highline delivers a driving experience that exceeds expectations.</span> <span>Powered by a </span><strong>1.5L Turbocharged 4-Cylinder engine producing 158 horsepower, paired with an 8-Speed Automatic Transmission and Front-Wheel Drive</strong><span><strong>,</strong> this </span><span>Jetta Highline</span><span> provides smooth performance, excellent fuel economy, and confident handling. With </span><span>98,404 KM</span><span>, this well-equipped sedan is ready for its next owner.</span> <strong>Factory Options & Features:</strong> <span> • </span><span>1.5L Turbocharged 4-Cylinder Engine – 158 HP</span><span> • 8-Speed Automatic Transmission • Front-Wheel Drive (FWD) • Leather Seating Surfaces • Heated & Ventilated Front Seats • Heated Rear Seats • Heated Steering Wheel • Power Sunroof • Digital Cockpit Pro • Navigation System • Wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto • Wireless Charging • Adaptive Cruise Control • Blind Spot Monitoring • Front & Rear Parking Sensors • Keyless Entry & Push Button Start</span> <strong>At B-Town Auto Sales, each vehicle undergoes a comprehensive inspection to ensure exceptional quality and performance. We proudly serve customers across the Greater Toronto Area and beyond, offering competitive financing, trade-ins, and nationwide shipping.</strong> <strong>$999* FINANCING FEES APPLY.</strong> <strong>Special Financing price: $22,888 *</strong> <strong>Cash Price: $24,388 *</strong> <strong>Thank you for choosing B-Town Auto Sales.</strong>

2022 Volkswagen Jetta

98,404 KM

Details Description Features

$22,888

+ taxes & licensing
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2022 Volkswagen Jetta

HIGHLINE

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14324201

2022 Volkswagen Jetta

HIGHLINE

Location

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-5177

  1. 14324201
  2. 14324201
  3. 14324201
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$22,888

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
98,404KM
VIN 3VWGM7BU1NM000666

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 98,404 KM

Vehicle Description

Finished in White over Brown, this 2022 Volkswagen Jetta Highline offers premium comfort, advanced technology, and impressive efficiency in a sophisticated sedan package. With its upscale interior, refined driving dynamics, and elegant styling, the Jetta Highline delivers a driving experience that exceeds expectations.




Powered by a 1.5L Turbocharged 4-Cylinder engine producing 158 horsepower, paired with an 8-Speed Automatic Transmission and Front-Wheel Drive, this Jetta Highline provides smooth performance, excellent fuel economy, and confident handling. With 98,404 KM, this well-equipped sedan is ready for its next owner.




Factory Options & Features:



• 1.5L Turbocharged 4-Cylinder Engine – 158 HP

• 8-Speed Automatic Transmission

• Front-Wheel Drive (FWD)

• Leather Seating Surfaces

• Heated & Ventilated Front Seats

• Heated Rear Seats

• Heated Steering Wheel

• Power Sunroof

• Digital Cockpit Pro

• Navigation System

• Wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto

• Wireless Charging

• Adaptive Cruise Control

• Blind Spot Monitoring

• Front & Rear Parking Sensors

• Keyless Entry & Push Button Start









At B-Town Auto Sales, each vehicle undergoes a comprehensive inspection to ensure exceptional quality and performance. We proudly serve customers across the Greater Toronto Area and beyond, offering competitive financing, trade-ins, and nationwide shipping.




$999* FINANCING FEES APPLY.




Special Financing price: $22,888 *

Cash Price: $24,388 *




Thank you for choosing B-Town Auto Sales.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

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Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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B Town Auto Sales

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
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$22,888

+ taxes & licensing>

B Town Auto Sales

844-902-5177

2022 Volkswagen Jetta