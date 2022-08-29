2022 Volkswagen Jetta

$34,990 + taxes & licensing 1 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9096334

9096334 Stock #: 031467

031467 VIN: 3VWGM7BU7NM031467

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 10 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Bluetooth Safety Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Rearview Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.