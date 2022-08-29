2022 Volkswagen Jetta

$34,490 + taxes & licensing 3 , 2 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9311647

9311647 Stock #: 012608

012608 VIN: 3VWSM7BU0NM012608

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Kings Red Metallic

Interior Colour Titan Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 3,200 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.