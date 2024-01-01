Menu
date 2024-01-01

2022 Volkswagen Passat 2.0T Limited Edition Comes with Heated seats, Leather Seats, Apple carplay, Cruise control, Bluetooth, Am/Fm radio, Remote trunk release, Backup camera and many more features. HST and licensing will be extra * $999 Financing fee conditions may apply* Financing Available at as low as 7.69% O.A.C We approve everyone-good bad credit, newcomers, students. Previously declined by bank ? No problem !! Let the experienced professionals handle your credit application. Apply for pre-approval today !! At B TOWN AUTO SALES we are not only Concerned about selling great used Vehicles at the most competitive prices at our new location 6435 DIXIE RD unit 5, MISSISSAUGA, ON L5T 1X4. We also believe in the importance of establishing a lifelong relationship with our clients which starts from the moment you walk-in to the dealership. We,re here for you every step of the way and aims to provide the most prominent, friendly and timely service with each experience you have with us. You can think of us as being like 'YOUR FAMILY IN THE BUSINESS' where you can always count on us to provide you with the best automotive care.

2022 Volkswagen Passat

84,340 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2022 Volkswagen Passat

2.0T Limited Edition

2022 Volkswagen Passat

2.0T Limited Edition

Location

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-5177

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

84,340KM
Used
VIN 1VWBA7A36NC009540

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 84,340 KM

2022 Volkswagen Passat 2.0T Limited Edition

Comes with Heated seats, Leather Seats, Apple carplay, Cruise control, Bluetooth, Am/Fm radio, Remote trunk release, Backup camera and many more features.

HST and licensing will be extra

* $999 Financing fee conditions may apply*



Financing Available at as low as 7.69% O.A.C



We approve everyone-good bad credit, newcomers, students.



Previously declined by bank ? No problem !!



Let the experienced professionals handle your credit application.


Apply for pre-approval today !!



At B TOWN AUTO SALES we are not only Concerned about selling great used Vehicles at the most competitive prices at our new location 6435 DIXIE RD unit 5, MISSISSAUGA, ON L5T 1X4. We also believe in the importance of establishing a lifelong relationship with our clients which starts from the moment you walk-in to the dealership. We,re here for you every step of the way and aims to provide the most prominent, friendly and timely service with each experience you have with us. You can think of us as being like ‘YOUR FAMILY IN THE BUSINESS’ where you can always count on us to provide you with the best automotive care.

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth

Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Power Steering

Remote Starter

Leather Interior

Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Rearview Camera

Sun Roof
USB port

