2022 Volkswagen Taos – Compact SUV with Tech & Comfort
The 2022 Volkswagen Taos is a stylish and practical compact SUV offering turbocharged performance, available allwheel drive, and a roomy, tech-focused cabin. With features like an 8″ touchscreen with Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Volkswagen Digital Cockpit, heated seats, panoramic sunroof, and IQ.DRIVE safety suite, the Taos combines everyday usability with modern convenience and confident driving.

Key Features & Options:

  • 1.5L turbocharged engine: 158hp / 184lbft torque
  • 8speed automatic (FWD) or 7speed DSG® with AWD
  • Digital Cockpit & 8″ touchscreen infotainment with Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
  • Heated front seats, dual-zone climate, panoramic sunroof, roof rails
  • IQ.DRIVE Safety Suite: Forward Collision Warning, Blind Spot Monitor, Lane Keep Assist, Adaptive Cruise
  • Spacious 5-seat cabin with flexible cargo space
  • LED headlights & taillights, available Adaptive Front-Lighting System

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
ABS
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
AM/FM Stereo
Remote Keyless Entry
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Mechanical

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C

Seating

Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

FULLY EQUIPPED

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

