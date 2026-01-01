$21,888+ taxes & licensing
2022 Volkswagen Taos
Comfortline
Location
B Town Auto Sales
6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
844-902-5177
$21,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour PURE GRAY
- Interior Colour Crystal Grey/Titan Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 108,158 KM
Vehicle Description
2022 Volkswagen Taos – Compact SUV with Tech & Comfort
The 2022 Volkswagen Taos is a stylish and practical compact SUV offering turbocharged performance, available allwheel drive, and a roomy, tech-focused cabin. With features like an 8″ touchscreen with Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Volkswagen Digital Cockpit, heated seats, panoramic sunroof, and IQ.DRIVE safety suite, the Taos combines everyday usability with modern convenience and confident driving.
Key Features & Options:
1.5L turbocharged engine: 158hp / 184lbft torque
8speed automatic (FWD) or 7speed DSG® with AWD
Digital Cockpit & 8″ touchscreen infotainment with Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Heated front seats, dual-zone climate, panoramic sunroof, roof rails
IQ.DRIVE Safety Suite: Forward Collision Warning, Blind Spot Monitor, Lane Keep Assist, Adaptive Cruise
Spacious 5-seat cabin with flexible cargo space
LED headlights & taillights, available Adaptive Front-Lighting System
844-902-5177