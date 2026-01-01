$22,488+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2022 Volkswagen Taos
COMFORTLINE AWD
2022 Volkswagen Taos
COMFORTLINE AWD
Location
B Town Auto Sales
6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
844-902-5177
$22,488
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
65,800KM
VIN 3VVLX7B28NM077124
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue Dusk Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 077124
- Mileage 65,800 KM
Vehicle Description
Finished in Blue, this 2022 Volkswagen Taos Comfortline 4MOTION offers the perfect combination of efficiency, versatility, and modern technology. With 65,800 KM, this compact SUV provides a spacious cabin, confident all-wheel-drive capability, and everyday comfort for any journey.
Powered by a 1.5L Turbocharged TSI 4-Cylinder engine producing 158 horsepower and 184 lb-ft of torque, paired with a 7-Speed DSG Automatic Transmission and 4MOTION All-Wheel Drive, the Taos delivers responsive performance, excellent fuel economy, and confidence in all weather conditions.
Factory Options & Features:
• 1.5L Turbocharged TSI 4-Cylinder – 158 HP
• 7-Speed DSG Automatic Transmission
• 4MOTION All-Wheel Drive
• Leatherette Seating Surfaces
• Heated Front Seats
• Power Driver’s Seat
• Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control
• Volkswagen Digital Cockpit Pro
• 8-Inch Touchscreen Infotainment System
• Wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
• Wireless Phone Charging
• Blind Spot Monitor
• Rear Traffic Alert
• Front Assist with Autonomous Emergency Braking
• Rear View Camera
• LED Headlights & LED Taillights
• Keyless Access with Push-Button Start
• Alloy Wheels
At B-Town Auto Sales, each vehicle undergoes a comprehensive inspection to ensure exceptional quality and performance. We proudly serve customers across the Greater Toronto Area and beyond, offering competitive financing, trade-ins, and nationwide shipping.
$999* FINANCING FEES APPLY.
Special Financing price: $ *
Cash Price: $ *
Thank you for choosing B-Town Auto Sales.
Powered by a 1.5L Turbocharged TSI 4-Cylinder engine producing 158 horsepower and 184 lb-ft of torque, paired with a 7-Speed DSG Automatic Transmission and 4MOTION All-Wheel Drive, the Taos delivers responsive performance, excellent fuel economy, and confidence in all weather conditions.
Factory Options & Features:
• 1.5L Turbocharged TSI 4-Cylinder – 158 HP
• 7-Speed DSG Automatic Transmission
• 4MOTION All-Wheel Drive
• Leatherette Seating Surfaces
• Heated Front Seats
• Power Driver’s Seat
• Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control
• Volkswagen Digital Cockpit Pro
• 8-Inch Touchscreen Infotainment System
• Wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
• Wireless Phone Charging
• Blind Spot Monitor
• Rear Traffic Alert
• Front Assist with Autonomous Emergency Braking
• Rear View Camera
• LED Headlights & LED Taillights
• Keyless Access with Push-Button Start
• Alloy Wheels
At B-Town Auto Sales, each vehicle undergoes a comprehensive inspection to ensure exceptional quality and performance. We proudly serve customers across the Greater Toronto Area and beyond, offering competitive financing, trade-ins, and nationwide shipping.
$999* FINANCING FEES APPLY.
Special Financing price: $ *
Cash Price: $ *
Thank you for choosing B-Town Auto Sales.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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B Town Auto Sales
6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
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844-902-XXXX(click to show)
$22,488
+ taxes & licensing>
B Town Auto Sales
844-902-5177
2022 Volkswagen Taos