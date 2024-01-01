Menu
2022 Volkswagen Tiguan

52,500 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2022 Volkswagen Tiguan

Highline R-line

2022 Volkswagen Tiguan

Highline R-line

Location

401 Dixie Mazda

5500 Dixie Road, Mississauga, ON L4W 4N3

905-238-9888

  11537673
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
52,500KM
VIN 3VV4B7AX9NM113399

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Atlantic Blue Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 52,500 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Panoramic Sunroof
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Lane Departure Warning

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Mechanical

Power Steering

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers

Seating

Leather Interior
Memory Seats

Comfort

Climate Control

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Power Lift Gates
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Driver Side Airbag

5500 Dixie Road, Mississauga, ON L4W 4N3
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

401 Dixie Mazda

905-238-9888

2022 Volkswagen Tiguan