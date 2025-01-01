$32,995+ taxes & licensing
2022 Volkswagen Tiguan
Highline R-Line R-Line No Accident Leather Ambient Light Fender
2022 Volkswagen Tiguan
Highline R-Line R-Line No Accident Leather Ambient Light Fender
Location
Tabangi Motors
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
905-670-3738
$32,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
63,410KM
VIN 3VV4B7AX7NM037942
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 18080
- Mileage 63,410 KM
Vehicle Description
Cash Price: $34,995 Finance Price: $32,995 R-Line, Leather, Ambient Lighting, Fender, Navigation, Panoramic Roof, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Front Cooled/Heated Seats, Rear Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Lane Assist, Blind Spot, Adaptive C
Tabangi Motors is family-owned and operated for over 20 years and is a trusted member of the Used Car Dealer Association (UCDA). Our goal is not only to provide you with the best price, but, more importantly, a quality, reliable vehicle and the best customer service. Visit our new 25,000 sq. ft. building and indoor showroom and take a test drive today! Call us at 905-670-3738 or email us at customercare@tabangimotors.com to book an appointment.
CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at Tabangi Motors! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change and professional detailing prior to delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified. The certification package is available for $695 on qualified units (Certification is not available on vehicles marked As-Is). All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.
The VW Tiguan aces real-world utility with its excellent outward vision, comfortable interior, and supreme on road capabilities. This 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan is fresh on our lot in Mississauga.
Whether it's a weekend warrior or the daily driver this time, this 2022 Tiguan makes every experience easier to manage. Cutting edge tech, both inside the cabin and under the hood, allow for safe, comfy, and connected rides that keep the whole party going. The crossover of the future is already here, and it's called the Tiguan.This SUV has 63,340 kms. It's white in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 184HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://tabangimotors.com/apply-now/
SERVICE: Schedule an appointment with Tabangi Service Centre to bring your vehicle in for all its needs. Our licensed technicians and repair facility offer the highest quality services at the most competitive prices. All work is manufacturer warranty approved and comes with a 2-year parts and labour warranty. Start saving hundreds of dollars by servicing your vehicle with Tabangi. Call us at 905-670-8100 to book an appointment today!
PRICE: We believe everyone deserves to get the best price possible on their new pre-owned vehicle without having to go through uncomfortable negotiations. By constantly monitoring the market and adjusting our prices below the market average, you can buy confidently knowing you are getting the best price possible! No haggle pricing. No pressure. Why pay more somewhere else?
WARRANTY: This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with different terms and coverages available. Dont forget to ask for help choosing the right one for you.
FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Bankruptcy? Consumer proposal? Collections? You dont need good credit to finance a vehicle. Bad credit is usually good enough. Give our finance and credit experts a chance to get you approved and start rebuilding credit today!
The price online reflects a $2000 Finance Credit applied. Cash Price will differ. o~o
Vehicle Features
Safety
Heated Mirrors
BACK UP CAMERA
Lane Departure Warning
Blind spot sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Seating
Leather Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Power Liftgate
Interior
Steering Wheel Controls
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
Remote Engine Start
Keyless Start
Windows
Panoramic Roof
Comfort
air
rear air
Convenience
cruise
tilt
Proximity Key
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Additional Features
BACK UP SENSORS
Park Assist
LASER CRUISE
TRI ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL
Premium audio system
Driver's Power Seat
360 degree camera
AM / FM / CD Player
Vented/Cooled Seats
Forward Crash Sensor
