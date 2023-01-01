2023 Audi R8

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10394463

10394463 Stock #: 7901236

7901236 VIN: wua4bcfxxp7901236

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Kemora Gray Metallic

Body Style Convertible

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 10-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 2

Stock # 7901236

Mileage 10 KM

Vehicle Features Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Bluetooth Safety TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Rearview Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.