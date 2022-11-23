Menu
2023 Audi R8

180 KM

Details Description Features

$284,900

+ tax & licensing
$284,900

+ taxes & licensing

B Town Auto Sales

844-902-5177

2023 Audi R8

2023 Audi R8

Spyder V10 performance

2023 Audi R8

Spyder V10 performance

Location

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-5177

$284,900

+ taxes & licensing

180KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  Listing ID: 9408700
  Stock #: 900285
  VIN: WUACECFX3P7900285

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Mythos Black Metallic
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 10-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Stock # 900285
  • Mileage 180 KM

Vehicle Description

2023 AUDI R8 SPYDER

This audi is powered by a 5.2L V-10 engine that produces 562hp. It accelerates from 0-62mph in 3.7 secs. Engine is mated to an 7-speed auto-shift manual transmission with overdrive. It comes with integrated navigation system, side seat mounted airbags, driver and passenger side airbag head extension, driver and passenger knee airbag, airbag occupancy sensor, automatic air conditioning, 20" forged aluminum wheels, cruise control and many more features.

HST and licensing will be extra

Certification and e-testing are available for $699.

* $999 Financing fee conditions may apply*



Financing Available at as low as 4.99% O.A.C



We approve everyone-good bad credit, newcomers, students.



Previously declined by bank ? No problem !!



Let the experienced professionals handle your credit application.


Apply for pre-approval today !!



At B TOWN AUTO SALES we are not only Concerned about selling great used Vehicles at the most competitive prices at our new location 6435 DIXIE RD unit 5, MISSISSAUGA, ON L5T 1X4. We also believe in the importance of establishing a lifelong relationship with our clients which starts from the moment you walk-in to the dealership. We,re here for you every step of the way and aims to provide the most prominent, friendly and timely service with each experience you have with us. You can think of us as being like ‘YOUR FAMILY IN THE BUSINESS’ where you can always count on us to provide you with the best automotive care.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Steering
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Rearview Camera

B Town Auto Sales

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-5177

