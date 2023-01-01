2023 Audi R8

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 9608644

9608644 Stock #: 7900165

7900165 VIN: WUACEAFX9P7900165

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Mythos Black Metallic

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 10-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 2

Stock # 7900165

Mileage 3,000 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Bluetooth Safety Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Rearview Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.