Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2023 Audi R8

234 KM

Details Features

$239,679

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$239,679

+ taxes & licensing

Erin Mills Mitsubishi

416-860-5663

Contact Seller
2023 Audi R8

2023 Audi R8

5.2 V10 performance

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Audi R8

5.2 V10 performance

Location

Erin Mills Mitsubishi

2477 Motorway Blvd Unit 4, Mississauga, ON L5L 3R2

416-860-5663

  1. 9925064
  2. 9925064
Contact Seller

$239,679

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
234KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9925064
  • Stock #: 900470
  • VIN: WUACEAFX3P7900470

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 10-cylinder
  • Stock # 900470
  • Mileage 234 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive

Additional Features

7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Erin Mills Mitsubishi

2023 Audi R8 5.2 V10...
 234 KM
$239,679 + tax & lic
2023 Audi RS 4 Q8 4....
 80 KM
$169,679 + tax & lic
2019 Honda Pilot Tou...
 103,016 KM
$39,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Erin Mills Mitsubishi

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Erin Mills Mitsubishi

Erin Mills Mitsubishi

2477 Motorway Blvd Unit 4, Mississauga, ON L5L 3R2

Call Dealer

416-860-XXXX

(click to show)

416-860-5663

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory