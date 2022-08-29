Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2023 Audi RS 6

88 KM

Details Description Features

$168,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$168,888

+ taxes & licensing

Erin Mills Mitsubishi

416-860-5663

Contact Seller
2023 Audi RS 6

2023 Audi RS 6

Avant 4.0T NOLUXURYTAX|RARE|DYNAMICPKG|REDDESIGNPKG

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Audi RS 6

Avant 4.0T NOLUXURYTAX|RARE|DYNAMICPKG|REDDESIGNPKG

Location

Erin Mills Mitsubishi

2477 Motorway Blvd Unit 4, Mississauga, ON L5L 3R2

416-860-5663

Contact Seller

$168,888

+ taxes & licensing

88KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9204691
  • Stock #: 900905
  • VIN: WUA1CBF28PN900905

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 88 KM

Vehicle Description

RECENT ARRIVAL! ODOMETER IS 18098 KILOMETERS BELOW MARKET AVERAGE!


2023 GREY AUDI RS 6 4.2

VEHICLE PRICE AND FINANCE PAYMENTS INCLUDE OMVIC FEE AND FUEL. ERIN MILLS MITSUBISHI IS PROUD TO OFFER A SUPERIOR SELECTION OF TOP QUALITY PRE-OWNED VEHICLES OF ALL MAKES. WE STOCK CARS, TRUCKS, SUV'S, SPORTS CARS, AND CROSSOVERS TO FIT EVERY BUDGET!! WE HAVE BEEN PROUDLY SERVING THE CITIES AND TOWNS OF KITCHENER, GUELPH, WATERLOO, HAMILTON, OAKVILLE, TORONTO, WINDSOR, LONDON, NIAGARA FALLS, CAMBRIDGE, ORILLIA, BRACEBRIDGE, BARRIE, MISSISSAUGA, BRAMPTON, SIMCOE, BURLINGTON, OTTAWA, SARNIA, PORT ELGIN, KINCARDINE, LISTOWEL, COLLINGWOOD, ARTHUR, WIARTON, BRANTFORD, ST. CATHARINES, NEWMARKET, STRATFORD, PETERBOROUGH, KINGSTON, SUDBURY, SAULT STE MARIE, WELLAND, OSHAWA, WHITBY, COBOURG, BELLEVILLE, TRENTON, PETAWAWA, NORTH BAY, HUNTSVILLE, GANANOQUE, BROCKVILLE, NAPANEE, ARNPRIOR, BANCROFT, OWEN SOUND, CHATHAM, ST. THOMAS, LEAMINGTON, MILTON, AJAX, PICKERING AND SURROUNDING AREAS SINCE 2009.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
AWD
HEADS UP DISPLAY
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Erin Mills Mitsubishi

2020 Mitsubishi Outl...
 24,923 KM
$34,579 + tax & lic
2021 Porsche Cayenne...
 26,024 KM
$124,888 + tax & lic
2019 Audi Q7 55 Prog...
 83,478 KM
$55,994 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Erin Mills Mitsubishi

Erin Mills Mitsubishi

Erin Mills Mitsubishi

2477 Motorway Blvd Unit 4, Mississauga, ON L5L 3R2

Call Dealer

416-860-XXXX

(click to show)

416-860-5663

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory