Erin Mills Mitsubishi
2023 Audi RS 6
Avant 4.0T NOLUXURYTAX|RARE|DYNAMICPKG|REDDESIGNPKG
2477 Motorway Blvd Unit 4, Mississauga, ON L5L 3R2
88KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9204691
- Stock #: 900905
- VIN: WUA1CBF28PN900905
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 88 KM
Vehicle Description
2023 GREY AUDI RS 6 4.2
2023 GREY AUDI RS 6 4.2
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
AWD
HEADS UP DISPLAY
8 speed automatic
