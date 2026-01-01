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<span>Finished in </span><span>Black</span><span>, this </span><strong>2023 Audi RS 6 Avant</strong><span><strong> perfectly blends supercar performance, luxury, and everyday practicality in one aggressive high-performance wagon.</strong> With muscular styling, a premium interior, and unmistakable RS performance, the RS 6 Avant offers an exhilarating driving experience while maintaining exceptional versatility.</span> <strong> </strong> <span>Powered by a </span><strong>4.0L Twin-Turbocharged V8 engine producing 591 horsepower, paired with an 8-Speed Tiptronic automatic transmission and legendary quattro All-Wheel Drive</strong><span>, this </span><span>RS 6 Avant</span><span> delivers explosive acceleration, razor-sharp handling, and everyday usability unlike anything else in its class. With </span><span>32,900 KM</span><span>, this performance wagon is ready for its next owner.</span> <strong> </strong> <span>Factory Options & Features:</span><span> • </span><span>4.0L Twin-Turbo V8 – 591 HP</span><span> • </span><span>quattro All-Wheel Drive</span><span> • RS Adaptive Air Suspension • RS Sport Exhaust System • Panoramic Sunroof • Heated & Ventilated Front Seats • Bang & Olufsen Premium Sound System • 360° Camera System • Adaptive Cruise Control • Blind Spot Monitoring • Apple CarPlay & Android Auto • Ambient Interior Lighting • Soft Close Doors • RS Performance Styling Package</span> <strong>At B-Town Auto Sales, each vehicle undergoes a comprehensive inspection to ensure exceptional quality and performance. We proudly serve customers across the Greater Toronto Area and beyond, offering competitive financing, trade-ins, and nationwide shipping.</strong> <strong> </strong> <strong>$999* FINANCING FEES APPLY.</strong> <strong> </strong> <strong>Special Financing price: $ *</strong> <strong>Cash Price: $ *</strong> <strong> </strong> <strong>Thank you for choosing B-Town Auto Sales.</strong> <strong> </strong>

2023 Audi RS 6 Avant

32,900 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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2023 Audi RS 6 Avant

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14281541

2023 Audi RS 6 Avant

Location

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-5177

  1. 14281541
  2. 14281541
  3. 14281541
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$CALL

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Used
32,900KM
VIN WUA1CBF23PN900598

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 32,900 KM

Vehicle Description

Finished in Black, this 2023 Audi RS 6 Avant perfectly blends supercar performance, luxury, and everyday practicality in one aggressive high-performance wagon. With muscular styling, a premium interior, and unmistakable RS performance, the RS 6 Avant offers an exhilarating driving experience while maintaining exceptional versatility.

 

Powered by a 4.0L Twin-Turbocharged V8 engine producing 591 horsepower, paired with an 8-Speed Tiptronic automatic transmission and legendary quattro All-Wheel Drive, this RS 6 Avant delivers explosive acceleration, razor-sharp handling, and everyday usability unlike anything else in its class. With 32,900 KM, this performance wagon is ready for its next owner.

 

Factory Options & Features:

• 4.0L Twin-Turbo V8 – 591 HP

• quattro All-Wheel Drive

• RS Adaptive Air Suspension

• RS Sport Exhaust System

• Panoramic Sunroof

• Heated & Ventilated Front Seats

• Bang & Olufsen Premium Sound System

• 360° Camera System

• Adaptive Cruise Control

• Blind Spot Monitoring

• Apple CarPlay & Android Auto

• Ambient Interior Lighting

• Soft Close Doors

• RS Performance Styling Package







At B-Town Auto Sales, each vehicle undergoes a comprehensive inspection to ensure exceptional quality and performance. We proudly serve customers across the Greater Toronto Area and beyond, offering competitive financing, trade-ins, and nationwide shipping.

 

$999* FINANCING FEES APPLY.

 

Special Financing price: $ *

Cash Price: $ *

 

Thank you for choosing B-Town Auto Sales.





Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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B Town Auto Sales

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
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B Town Auto Sales

844-902-5177

2023 Audi RS 6 Avant