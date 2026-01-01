$CALL+ taxes & licensing
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2023 Audi RS 6 Avant
2023 Audi RS 6 Avant
Location
B Town Auto Sales
6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
844-902-5177
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
32,900KM
VIN WUA1CBF23PN900598
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 32,900 KM
Vehicle Description
Finished in Black, this 2023 Audi RS 6 Avant perfectly blends supercar performance, luxury, and everyday practicality in one aggressive high-performance wagon. With muscular styling, a premium interior, and unmistakable RS performance, the RS 6 Avant offers an exhilarating driving experience while maintaining exceptional versatility.
Powered by a 4.0L Twin-Turbocharged V8 engine producing 591 horsepower, paired with an 8-Speed Tiptronic automatic transmission and legendary quattro All-Wheel Drive, this RS 6 Avant delivers explosive acceleration, razor-sharp handling, and everyday usability unlike anything else in its class. With 32,900 KM, this performance wagon is ready for its next owner.
Factory Options & Features:
• 4.0L Twin-Turbo V8 – 591 HP
• quattro All-Wheel Drive
• RS Adaptive Air Suspension
• RS Sport Exhaust System
• Panoramic Sunroof
• Heated & Ventilated Front Seats
• Bang & Olufsen Premium Sound System
• 360° Camera System
• Adaptive Cruise Control
• Blind Spot Monitoring
• Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
• Ambient Interior Lighting
• Soft Close Doors
• RS Performance Styling Package
At B-Town Auto Sales, each vehicle undergoes a comprehensive inspection to ensure exceptional quality and performance. We proudly serve customers across the Greater Toronto Area and beyond, offering competitive financing, trade-ins, and nationwide shipping.
$999* FINANCING FEES APPLY.
Special Financing price: $ *
Cash Price: $ *
Thank you for choosing B-Town Auto Sales.
Powered by a 4.0L Twin-Turbocharged V8 engine producing 591 horsepower, paired with an 8-Speed Tiptronic automatic transmission and legendary quattro All-Wheel Drive, this RS 6 Avant delivers explosive acceleration, razor-sharp handling, and everyday usability unlike anything else in its class. With 32,900 KM, this performance wagon is ready for its next owner.
Factory Options & Features:
• 4.0L Twin-Turbo V8 – 591 HP
• quattro All-Wheel Drive
• RS Adaptive Air Suspension
• RS Sport Exhaust System
• Panoramic Sunroof
• Heated & Ventilated Front Seats
• Bang & Olufsen Premium Sound System
• 360° Camera System
• Adaptive Cruise Control
• Blind Spot Monitoring
• Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
• Ambient Interior Lighting
• Soft Close Doors
• RS Performance Styling Package
At B-Town Auto Sales, each vehicle undergoes a comprehensive inspection to ensure exceptional quality and performance. We proudly serve customers across the Greater Toronto Area and beyond, offering competitive financing, trade-ins, and nationwide shipping.
$999* FINANCING FEES APPLY.
Special Financing price: $ *
Cash Price: $ *
Thank you for choosing B-Town Auto Sales.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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B Town Auto Sales
6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
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B Town Auto Sales
844-902-5177
2023 Audi RS 6 Avant