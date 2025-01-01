Menu
Account
Sign In
<strong>2023 BMW 5 Series 530i xDrive – Sophisticated luxury sedan with all-wheel drive, turbocharged efficiency, and advanced technology for a smooth, dynamic drive.</strong> BUY WITH CONFIDENCE at B TOWN AUTO SALES, we assure you to provide HONEST CUSTOMER SERVICE and your experience is going to be unparalleled. Financing & Leasing AVAILABLE. We get you the lowest finance rates AS LOW AS 6.36% O.A.C. with flexible options to suit your needs. $999 financing fee conditions may apply* Open 7 days a week at 6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4. We serve all of Canada with shipping available nationwide and overseas. Facetime/Video On Demand. Best Extended Warranty Program also available For High-End Vehicles. All Your Trade-ins are welcome . Special financing price:$ * Cash Price:$* HST and Licensing will be extra. We approve everyone - Good-Bad Credit, Newcomers. Our partnership with major premier Canadian lending institutions is based upon trust & conviction to serve the customer in the best possible way.

2023 BMW 5 Series

58,505 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 BMW 5 Series

530i xDrive

Watch This Vehicle
12916016

2023 BMW 5 Series

530i xDrive

Location

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-5177

  1. 12916016
  2. 12916016
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
58,505KM
VIN WBA13BJ07PWY12390

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tanzanite Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour MOCHA
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 58,505 KM

Vehicle Description

2023 BMW 5 Series 530i xDrive – Sophisticated luxury sedan with all-wheel drive, turbocharged efficiency, and advanced technology for a smooth, dynamic drive.







BUY WITH CONFIDENCE at B TOWN AUTO SALES, we assure you to provide HONEST CUSTOMER SERVICE and your experience is going to be unparalleled.

Financing & Leasing AVAILABLE. We get you the lowest finance rates AS LOW AS 6.36% O.A.C. with flexible options to suit your needs. $999 financing fee conditions may apply*

Open 7 days a week at 6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4.

We serve all of Canada with shipping available nationwide and overseas.

Facetime/Video On Demand. Best Extended Warranty Program also available For High-End

Vehicles. All Your Trade-ins are welcome .

Special financing price:$ *

Cash Price:$*

HST and Licensing will be extra.

We approve everyone - Good-Bad Credit, Newcomers. Our partnership with major premier

Canadian lending institutions is based upon trust & conviction to serve the customer in the best

possible way.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks

Interior

Cruise Control
AM/FM Stereo

Mechanical

4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From B Town Auto Sales

Used 2020 Mercedes-Benz G-Class AMG G 63 for sale in Mississauga, ON
2020 Mercedes-Benz G-Class AMG G 63 78,500 KM $174,888 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Premium Fastback for sale in Mississauga, ON
2023 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Premium Fastback 69,672 KM $35,488 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Lamborghini Urus for sale in Mississauga, ON
2022 Lamborghini Urus 51,871 KM $274,888 + tax & lic

Email B Town Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
B Town Auto Sales

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

844-902-XXXX

(click to show)

844-902-5177

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

B Town Auto Sales

844-902-5177

2023 BMW 5 Series