2023 BMW M5 COMPETITION This beautiful M5 is One owner No accidents  Comes with Dealer installed Titanium exhuast (factory exhuast included) 2 sets of wheels

The BMW M5 Competition is a high-performance luxury sedan that combines everyday practicality with track-ready performance. It features cutting-edge technology, impressive power, and a refined, sporty design.  

Engine and Performance:

Engine: 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged V8.
Power Output: 617 horsepower and 553 lb-ft of torque.
Transmission: 8-speed M Steptronic automatic transmission with Drivelogic.
0-60 mph: 3.1 seconds.

Technology and Infotainment:

iDrive 7.0 System: 12.3-inch touchscreen for controlling navigation, entertainment, and vehicle settings.
Digital Instrument Cluster: 12.3-inch fully digital display, with M-specific modes for performance data.

HST and licensing will be extra * $999 Financing fee conditions may apply* Financing Available at as low as 6.98% O.A.C We approve everyone-good bad credit, newcomers, students. Previously declined by bank ? No problem !! Let the experienced professionals handle your credit application. Apply for pre-approval today !! At B TOWN AUTO SALES we are not only Concerned about selling great used Vehicles at the most competitive prices at our new location 6435 DIXIE RD unit 5, MISSISSAUGA, ON L5T 1X4. We also believe in the importance of establishing a lifelong relationship with our clients which starts from the moment you walk-in to the dealership. We,re here for you every step of the way and aims to provide the most prominent, friendly and timely service with each experience you have with us. You can think of us as being like 'YOUR FAMILY IN THE BUSINESS' where you can always count on us to provide you with the best automotive care.

2023 BMW M5

12,876 KM

$128,888

+ tax & licensing
2023 BMW M5

Competition

2023 BMW M5

Competition

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-5177

$128,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
12,876KM
VIN WBS83CH02PCM76767

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 12,876 KM

Vehicle Description

2023 BMW M5 COMPETITION

This beautiful M5 is One owner No accidents 

Comes with Dealer installed Titanium exhuast (factory exhuast included) 2 sets of wheels


The BMW M5 Competition is a high-performance luxury sedan that combines everyday practicality with track-ready performance. It features cutting-edge technology, impressive power, and a refined, sporty design. 

Engine and Performance:
  • Engine: 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged V8.
  • Power Output: 617 horsepower and 553 lb-ft of torque.
  • Transmission: 8-speed M Steptronic automatic transmission with Drivelogic.
  • 0-60 mph: 3.1 seconds.

Technology and Infotainment:
  • iDrive 7.0 System: 12.3-inch touchscreen for controlling navigation, entertainment, and vehicle settings.
  • Digital Instrument Cluster: 12.3-inch fully digital display, with M-specific modes for performance data.

HST and licensing will be extra

* $999 Financing fee conditions may apply*



Financing Available at as low as 6.98% O.A.C



We approve everyone-good bad credit, newcomers, students.



Previously declined by bank ? No problem !!



Let the experienced professionals handle your credit application.


Apply for pre-approval today !!



At B TOWN AUTO SALES we are not only Concerned about selling great used Vehicles at the most competitive prices at our new location 6435 DIXIE RD unit 5, MISSISSAUGA, ON L5T 1X4. We also believe in the importance of establishing a lifelong relationship with our clients which starts from the moment you walk-in to the dealership. We,re here for you every step of the way and aims to provide the most prominent, friendly and timely service with each experience you have with us. You can think of us as being like ‘YOUR FAMILY IN THE BUSINESS’ where you can always count on us to provide you with the best automotive care.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Rearview Camera
Apple CarPlay

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Android Auto

Seating

Leather Interior

Safety

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

B Town Auto Sales

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-XXXX

844-902-5177

$128,888

+ taxes & licensing

B Town Auto Sales

844-902-5177

2023 BMW M5