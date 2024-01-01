$128,888+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2023 BMW M5
Competition
2023 BMW M5
Competition
Location
B Town Auto Sales
6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
844-902-5177
$128,888
+ taxes & licensing
Used
12,876KM
VIN WBS83CH02PCM76767
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black Sapphire Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 12,876 KM
Vehicle Description
2023 BMW M5 COMPETITION
This beautiful M5 is One owner No accidents
Comes with Dealer installed Titanium exhuast (factory exhuast included) 2 sets of wheels
The BMW M5 Competition is a high-performance luxury sedan that combines everyday practicality with track-ready performance. It features cutting-edge technology, impressive power, and a refined, sporty design.
Engine and Performance:
Technology and Infotainment:
HST and licensing will be extra
* $999 Financing fee conditions may apply*
Financing Available at as low as 6.98% O.A.C
We approve everyone-good bad credit, newcomers, students.
Previously declined by bank ? No problem !!
Let the experienced professionals handle your credit application.
Apply for pre-approval today !!
At B TOWN AUTO SALES we are not only Concerned about selling great used Vehicles at the most competitive prices at our new location 6435 DIXIE RD unit 5, MISSISSAUGA, ON L5T 1X4. We also believe in the importance of establishing a lifelong relationship with our clients which starts from the moment you walk-in to the dealership. We,re here for you every step of the way and aims to provide the most prominent, friendly and timely service with each experience you have with us. You can think of us as being like 'YOUR FAMILY IN THE BUSINESS' where you can always count on us to provide you with the best automotive care.
This beautiful M5 is One owner No accidents
Comes with Dealer installed Titanium exhuast (factory exhuast included) 2 sets of wheels
The BMW M5 Competition is a high-performance luxury sedan that combines everyday practicality with track-ready performance. It features cutting-edge technology, impressive power, and a refined, sporty design.
Engine and Performance:
- Engine: 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged V8.
- Power Output: 617 horsepower and 553 lb-ft of torque.
- Transmission: 8-speed M Steptronic automatic transmission with Drivelogic.
- 0-60 mph: 3.1 seconds.
Technology and Infotainment:
- iDrive 7.0 System: 12.3-inch touchscreen for controlling navigation, entertainment, and vehicle settings.
- Digital Instrument Cluster: 12.3-inch fully digital display, with M-specific modes for performance data.
HST and licensing will be extra
* $999 Financing fee conditions may apply*
Financing Available at as low as 6.98% O.A.C
We approve everyone-good bad credit, newcomers, students.
Previously declined by bank ? No problem !!
Let the experienced professionals handle your credit application.
Apply for pre-approval today !!
At B TOWN AUTO SALES we are not only Concerned about selling great used Vehicles at the most competitive prices at our new location 6435 DIXIE RD unit 5, MISSISSAUGA, ON L5T 1X4. We also believe in the importance of establishing a lifelong relationship with our clients which starts from the moment you walk-in to the dealership. We,re here for you every step of the way and aims to provide the most prominent, friendly and timely service with each experience you have with us. You can think of us as being like ‘YOUR FAMILY IN THE BUSINESS’ where you can always count on us to provide you with the best automotive care.
Vehicle Features
Interior
Air Conditioning
Rearview Camera
Apple CarPlay
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Seating
Leather Interior
Safety
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
B Town Auto Sales
6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
2023 BMW M5