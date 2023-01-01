Menu
2023 Cadillac Escalade

79 KM

Details Description Features

$164,900

+ tax & licensing
$164,900

+ taxes & licensing

B Town Auto Sales

844-902-5177

2023 Cadillac Escalade

2023 Cadillac Escalade

Sport Platinum

2023 Cadillac Escalade

Sport Platinum

Location

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-5177

$164,900

+ taxes & licensing

79KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9495163

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Raven
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 79 KM

Vehicle Description

2023 CADILLAC ESCALADE SPORT PLATINUM

It is powered by a 3.0L six cylinder turbo diesel engine which produces 277hp and 460 lb-ft of torque. Engine is mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission. Cadillac OLED Display includes 7.2" diagonal Control Panel, 14.2" diagonal Cluster Display and 16.9" diagonal Infotainment Screen. 

HST and licensing will be extra

Certification and e-testing are available for $699.

* $999 Financing fee conditions may apply*



Financing Available at as low as 4.99% O.A.C



We approve everyone-good bad credit, newcomers, students.



Previously declined by bank ? No problem !!



Let the experienced professionals handle your credit application.


Apply for pre-approval today !!



At B TOWN AUTO SALES we are not only Concerned about selling great used Vehicles at the most competitive prices at our new location 6435 DIXIE RD unit 5, MISSISSAUGA, ON L5T 1X4. We also believe in the importance of establishing a lifelong relationship with our clients which starts from the moment you walk-in to the dealership. We,re here for you every step of the way and aims to provide the most prominent, friendly and timely service with each experience you have with us. You can think of us as being like ‘YOUR FAMILY IN THE BUSINESS’ where you can always count on us to provide you with the best automotive care.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Steering
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Rearview Camera

B Town Auto Sales

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

