$87,995+ taxes & licensing
2023 Chevrolet Corvette
Stingray No Accident White Leather BOSE
2023 Chevrolet Corvette
Stingray No Accident White Leather BOSE
Tabangi Motors
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
905-670-3738
$87,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
10,750KM
VIN 1G1YA2D41P5128780
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour White
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 18025
- Mileage 10,750 KM
Vehicle Description
Cash Price: $89,995 Finance Price: $87,995 70th Anniversary Edition, Low Mileage, Removable Top, White Leather, BOSE Audio, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Rear Park Aid, Remote Start!
This Chevy Corvette is a supercar-killer that puts exotic-level performance within reach for everyone. This 2023 Chevrolet Corvette is fresh on our lot in Mississauga.
With a lineage that stretches back to the 1950s, this Chevrolet Corvette is a mainstay of performance-car culture. Capability in the supercar range and surgically precise handling make the Corvette a track day monster, but its ride over rough tarmac is smooth and its cabin is comfortable enough for daily use. Storage areas behind the engine and in front of the cabin offer enough cargo space for a weekend away, and its exceptional prowess makes it a highly desirable sports car.This low mileage coupe has just 10,750 kms. It's blue in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 490HP 6.2L 8 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air, Tilt, Cruise, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Back Up Camera.
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Seating
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Dual Power Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Glass, Solar-Ray light-tinted
Headlamps, LED
Carbon Flash Exterior Badge Package
Exterior accents, Carbon Flash, side vents and front/rear grille accents
Mirrors, outside heated, power-adjustable, manual-folding with turn signal indicators
Wipers, front intermittent,
Interior
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Engine Start
Keyless Start
Oil life monitoring system
Remote Vehicle Starter System
Air filtration system with pollen filter
Steering wheel, leather-wrapped
Seat adjuster, driver 8-way power
Steering column, power tilt and telescopic
Windows, power with driver and passenger Express-Down/Up
Cruise control, electronic with set and resume speed
Hatch release, push button open
Visors, driver and passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, covered
Seat adjuster, passenger 8-way power
Air conditioning, dual-zone automatic climate control individual climate settings for driver and passenger, with outside temperature display
Chevrolet Connected Access (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Gauge cluster, 12" diagonal colour with driver information display with multiple selectable modes and gauge configurations
Lighting, interior, theater dimming
Steering wheel controls, audio, voice recognition, cruise and Driver Information Centre
Vehicle health management provides advanced warning of vehicle issues
Seat belt colour, Black
Compass, digital
Plaque, 70th Anniversary
Defogger, rear-window, electric,
Mechanical
Rear Wheel Drive
Calipers, Black-painted
Frame, aluminum structure
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc 12.6" (321 mm) front and 13.3" (339 mm) rear brake rotors
Engine, 6.2L V8 DI, high-output Variable Valve Timing (VVT), Active Fuel Management (AFM) (490 hp [365.4 kW] @ 6450 rpm, 465 lb-ft of torque [627.8 N-m] @ 5150 rpm)
Exhaust, aluminized stainless-steel with stainless-steel tips
Suspension, Corvette standard
Steering, power, electric speed-sensitive, rack-and-pinion, variable ratio
Comfort
air
Dual Zone Climate Control
Convenience
cruise
tilt
Proximity Key
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
HD Radio
Antenna, integral front and rear
Near Field Communication (NFC) allows customers to quickly and easily pair their compatible phone to the infotainment system by simply holding it up to the vehicle's infotainment screen; also known as "one-touch pairing"
Audio system feature, Bose Premium 10-speaker system
Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Safety
BACK UP CAMERA
Rear Park Assist
DAYTIME RUNNING LAMPS
HD Rear Vision Camera
Airbags, frontal and side-impact, driver and passenger with Passenger Sensing System
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from be...
Additional Features
BACK UP SENSORS
Premium audio system
Power Tilt Wheel
AM / FM / CD Player
Tabangi Motors
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
$87,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Tabangi Motors
905-670-3738
2023 Chevrolet Corvette