2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2023 Chevrolet Silverado RST

Finished in Black over a Black interior, this 2023 Chevrolet Silverado RST delivers a bold combination of performance, technology, and everyday practicality. The RST trim offers sporty street-inspired styling, refined comfort, and impressive towing capability — perfect for both work and leisure.

Key Features & Options

5.3L V8 engine with 10-speed automatic transmission
Four-wheel drive (4x4) capability
RST appearance package with body-color bumpers and trim
LED headlamps and tail lamps
Keyless entry and push-button start
Remote start system
Heated front seats and heated steering wheel
Dual-zone automatic climate control
Chevrolet Infotainment System with touchscreen display
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto compatibility
Rear-view camera and parking sensors
Power tailgate and cargo-bed lighting
Trailer Tow Package with integrated trailer brake controller
Black badging and sport styling details

Location

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-5177

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

VIN 2GCUDEED0P1132172
57,495 KM

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 132172
  • Mileage 57,495 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
AM/FM Stereo
Adaptive Cruise Control
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Mechanical

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C

Seating

Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Parking Assistance
FULLY EQUIPPED
Bluetooth Connection

B Town Auto Sales

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

