2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
RST
Location
B Town Auto Sales
6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
844-902-5177
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style Crew Cab
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 132172
- Mileage 57,495 KM
Vehicle Description
Finished in Black over a Black interior, this 2023 Chevrolet Silverado RST delivers a bold combination of performance, technology, and everyday practicality. The RST trim offers sporty street-inspired styling, refined comfort, and impressive towing capability — perfect for both work and leisure.
Key Features & Options
5.3L V8 engine with 10-speed automatic transmission
Four-wheel drive (4x4) capability
RST appearance package with body-color bumpers and trim
LED headlamps and tail lamps
Keyless entry and push-button start
Remote start system
Heated front seats and heated steering wheel
Dual-zone automatic climate control
Chevrolet Infotainment System with touchscreen display
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto compatibility
Rear-view camera and parking sensors
Power tailgate and cargo-bed lighting
Trailer Tow Package with integrated trailer brake controller
Black badging and sport styling details
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE at B TOWN AUTO SALES, we assure you to provide HONEST CUSTOMER SERVICE and your experience is going to be unparalleled.
Financing & Leasing Available. We get you the lowest finance rates, AS LOW AS 6.36% O.A.C. with flexible options tailored to your needs.
$999 financing fee conditions may apply*
Open 7 days a week at 6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4.
We serve all of Canada with shipping available Nationwide and Overseas - Facetime/Video Call On Demand.
Special financing price:$ *
Cash Price:$*
HST and Licensing will be extra.
Best Extended Warranty Program also available for High-End vehicles. All Your Trade-ins are welcome .
We approve everyone - Good-Bad Credit, Newcomers. Our partnership with major premier Canadian lending institutions is based upon trust & conviction to serve the customer in the best
possible way.
B Town Auto Sales
