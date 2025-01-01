Menu
Account
Sign In
*FULLY LOADED* *RWD* *MINT CONDITION* *CERTIFIED* *AUTOMATIC* *BLIND SPOT ALERT*Safety Certified included in Price | By Appointment Only: 416-606-7758Year :2023Price: $29,880+HSTMake: DodgeModel: Challenger Kms: 53,842Sport empire carsOffering a beautiful Tesla Model Y with only 53,842 kms!! For the affordable price of only $29,880+HST and licensing. Beautiful black exterior with a black interior. Vehicle COMES SAFETY CERTIFIED!! Vehicle comes professionally detailed and safety certified ready to go. Perfect combination of reliability, comfort and luxury. Attractive features like, heated seats sunroof and much much more. Buy with Trust with an Ontario registered dealer.2C3CDZJG2PH571307

2023 Dodge Challenger

53,842 KM

Details Description Features

$29,880

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Dodge Challenger

GT RWD

Watch This Vehicle
13317905

2023 Dodge Challenger

GT RWD

Location

Sport Empire Car Sales Mississauga

1220 Brittanna Rd E unit B, Mississauga, ON L4W 1C8

416-606-7758

  1. 13317905
  2. 13317905
  3. 13317905
  4. 13317905
  5. 13317905
  6. 13317905
  7. 13317905
  8. 13317905
  9. 13317905
  10. 13317905
  11. 13317905
  12. 13317905
  13. 13317905
  14. 13317905
  15. 13317905
  16. 13317905
  17. 13317905
  18. 13317905
  19. 13317905
  20. 13317905
Contact Seller

$29,880

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
53,842KM
VIN 2C3CDZJG2PH571307

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 571307
  • Mileage 53,842 KM

Vehicle Description

*FULLY LOADED* *RWD* *MINT CONDITION* *CERTIFIED* *AUTOMATIC* *BLIND SPOT ALERT*Safety Certified included in Price | By Appointment Only: 416-606-7758Year :2023Price: $29,880+HSTMake: DodgeModel: Challenger Kms: 53,842Sport empire carsOffering a beautiful Tesla Model Y with only 53,842 kms!! For the affordable price of only $29,880+HST and licensing. Beautiful black exterior with a black interior. Vehicle COMES SAFETY CERTIFIED!! Vehicle comes professionally detailed and safety certified ready to go. Perfect combination of reliability, comfort and luxury. Attractive features like, heated seats sunroof and much much more. Buy with Trust with an Ontario registered dealer.2C3CDZJG2PH571307

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

TOURING SUSPENSION
Engine Oil Cooler
160 Amp Alternator
3.07 Axle Ratio
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Rear-wheel drive
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
70 L Fuel Tank
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
80-Amp/Hr 730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection

Interior

Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Voice recorder
Air filtration
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Cloth Rear Seat
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Fixed Rear Windows
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Down
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
SiriusXM Guardian Tracker System
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
Sentry Key Immobilizer

Exterior

Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Black grille w/chrome accents
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
Tire mobility kit
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Colour Exterior Mirrors
Rhombi 2-Piece Wheel Centre Caps
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Media / Nav / Comm

Window grid antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio

Safety

Side impact beams
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners
Parksense Rear Parking Sensors

Additional Features

Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline
Fore/Aft Movement and Manual Rear Seat Easy Entry
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert
Visit DriveUconnect.ca
Aluminum Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
276-Watt Amplifier -inc: For Details

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Sport Empire Car Sales Mississauga

Used 2023 Dodge Challenger GT RWD for sale in Mississauga, ON
2023 Dodge Challenger GT RWD 53,842 KM $29,880 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Hyundai Elantra Luxury HYBRID for sale in Mississauga, ON
2022 Hyundai Elantra Luxury HYBRID 63,980 KM $19,880 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD for sale in Mississauga, ON
2022 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD 56,154 KM $35,480 + tax & lic

Email Sport Empire Car Sales Mississauga

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sport Empire Car Sales Mississauga

Sport Empire Car Sales Mississauga

Lot A

1220 Brittanna Rd E unit B, Mississauga, ON L4W 1C8

Call Dealer

416-606-XXXX

(click to show)

416-606-7758

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$29,880

+ taxes & licensing>

Sport Empire Car Sales Mississauga

416-606-7758

2023 Dodge Challenger