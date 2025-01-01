$29,880+ taxes & licensing
2023 Dodge Challenger
GT RWD
Location
Sport Empire Car Sales Mississauga
1220 Brittanna Rd E unit B, Mississauga, ON L4W 1C8
416-606-7758
$29,880
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 571307
- Mileage 53,842 KM
Vehicle Description
Year :2023Price: $29,880+HSTMake: DodgeModel: Challenger Kms: 53,842Sport empire carsOffering a beautiful Tesla Model Y with only 53,842 kms!! For the affordable price of only $29,880+HST and licensing. Beautiful black exterior with a black interior. Vehicle COMES SAFETY CERTIFIED!! Vehicle comes professionally detailed and safety certified ready to go. Perfect combination of reliability, comfort and luxury. Attractive features like, heated seats sunroof and much much more. Buy with Trust with an Ontario registered dealer.2C3CDZJG2PH571307
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Interior
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Safety
Additional Features
