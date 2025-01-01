Menu
Account
Sign In
<h3 data-start=404 data-end=437><strong data-start=408 data-end=437>2023 Dodge Charger GT AWD</strong></h3> <p data-start=438 data-end=739>The perfect combination of muscle and modern practicality — this <strong data-start=503 data-end=532>2023 Dodge Charger GT AWD</strong> delivers bold performance, striking design, and confident all-weather traction. Powered by a 3.6L Pentastar V6 paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission, it offers both power and poise on every drive. <p data-start=741 data-end=893><strong data-start=741 data-end=782>Finished in Black over Black interior</strong>, this Charger GT AWD stands out with its aggressive stance, sculpted lines, and unmistakable Dodge presence. <hr data-start=895 data-end=898 /> <h3 data-start=900 data-end=930><strong data-start=904 data-end=930>Key Features & Options</strong></h3> <ul data-start=931 data-end=1446> <li data-start=931 data-end=959> <p data-start=933 data-end=959>3.6L Pentastar V6 engine </li> <li data-start=960 data-end=994> <p data-start=962 data-end=994>8-speed automatic transmission </li> <li data-start=995 data-end=1020> <p data-start=997 data-end=1020>All-Wheel Drive (AWD) </li> <li data-start=1021 data-end=1047> <p data-start=1023 data-end=1047>Sport-tuned suspension </li> <li data-start=1048 data-end=1085> <p data-start=1050 data-end=1085>Performance hood and front fascia </li> <li data-start=1086 data-end=1108> <p data-start=1088 data-end=1108>Heated front seats </li> <li data-start=1109 data-end=1152> <p data-start=1111 data-end=1152>Power driver’s seat with lumbar support </li> <li data-start=1153 data-end=1197> <p data-start=1155 data-end=1197>Uconnect touchscreen infotainment system </li> <li data-start=1198 data-end=1230> <p data-start=1200 data-end=1230>Apple CarPlay & Android Auto </li> <li data-start=1231 data-end=1260> <p data-start=1233 data-end=1260>Bluetooth & voice command </li> <li data-start=1261 data-end=1280> <p data-start=1263 data-end=1280>Rearview camera </li> <li data-start=1281 data-end=1320> <p data-start=1283 data-end=1320>Dual-zone automatic climate control </li> <li data-start=1321 data-end=1361> <p data-start=1323 data-end=1361>Keyless entry with push-button start </li> <li data-start=1362 data-end=1388> <p data-start=1364 data-end=1388>Premium cloth interior </li> <li data-start=1389 data-end=1421> <p data-start=1391 data-end=1421>LED headlights and taillamps </li> <li data-start=1422 data-end=1446> <p data-start=1424 data-end=1446>19-inch alloy wheels </li> </ul> BUY WITH CONFIDENCE at B TOWN AUTO SALES, we assure you to provide HONEST CUSTOMER SERVICE and your experience is going to be unparalleled. Financing & Leasing Available. We get you the lowest finance rates, AS LOW AS 6.36% O.A.C. with flexible options tailored to your needs. $999 financing fee conditions may apply* Open 7 days a week at 6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4. We serve all of Canada with shipping available Nationwide and Overseas - Facetime/Video Call On Demand. Special financing price:$ * Cash Price:$* HST and Licensing will be extra. Best Extended Warranty Program also available for High-End vehicles. All Your Trade-ins are welcome . We approve everyone - Good-Bad Credit, Newcomers. Our partnership with major premier Canadian lending institutions is based upon trust & conviction to serve the customer in the best possible way.

2023 Dodge Charger

23,809 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Dodge Charger

GT

Watch This Vehicle
13076188

2023 Dodge Charger

GT

Location

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-5177

  1. 13076188
  2. 13076188
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
23,809KM
VIN 2C3CDXMG2PH636396

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pitch Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 636396
  • Mileage 23,809 KM

Vehicle Description

2023 Dodge Charger GT AWD

The perfect combination of muscle and modern practicality — this 2023 Dodge Charger GT AWD delivers bold performance, striking design, and confident all-weather traction. Powered by a 3.6L Pentastar V6 paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission, it offers both power and poise on every drive.

Finished in Black over Black interior, this Charger GT AWD stands out with its aggressive stance, sculpted lines, and unmistakable Dodge presence.


Key Features & Options



  • 3.6L Pentastar V6 engine



  • 8-speed automatic transmission



  • All-Wheel Drive (AWD)



  • Sport-tuned suspension



  • Performance hood and front fascia



  • Heated front seats



  • Power driver’s seat with lumbar support



  • Uconnect touchscreen infotainment system



  • Apple CarPlay & Android Auto



  • Bluetooth & voice command



  • Rearview camera



  • Dual-zone automatic climate control



  • Keyless entry with push-button start



  • Premium cloth interior



  • LED headlights and taillamps



  • 19-inch alloy wheels








BUY WITH CONFIDENCE at B TOWN AUTO SALES, we assure you to provide HONEST CUSTOMER SERVICE and your experience is going to be unparalleled.




Financing & Leasing Available. We get you the lowest finance rates, AS LOW AS 6.36% O.A.C. with flexible options tailored to your needs.




$999 financing fee conditions may apply*




Open 7 days a week at 6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4.




We serve all of Canada with shipping available Nationwide and Overseas - Facetime/Video Call On Demand.




Special financing price:$ *

Cash Price:$*




HST and Licensing will be extra.




Best Extended Warranty Program also available for High-End vehicles. All Your Trade-ins are welcome .




We approve everyone - Good-Bad Credit, Newcomers. Our partnership with major premier Canadian lending institutions is based upon trust & conviction to serve the customer in the best

possible way.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Interior

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Stereo
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Mechanical

4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C

Additional Features

FULLY EQUIPPED
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From B Town Auto Sales

Used 2021 GMC Yukon Denali for sale in Mississauga, ON
2021 GMC Yukon Denali 98,774 KM $68,888 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class CLA 250 for sale in Mississauga, ON
2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class CLA 250 145,677 KM $15,788 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Dodge Charger GT for sale in Mississauga, ON
2023 Dodge Charger GT 59,839 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email B Town Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
B Town Auto Sales

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

844-902-XXXX

(click to show)

844-902-5177

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

B Town Auto Sales

844-902-5177

2023 Dodge Charger