2023 Dodge Charger
GT
Location
B Town Auto Sales
6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
844-902-5177
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pitch Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 636396
- Mileage 23,809 KM
Vehicle Description
The perfect combination of muscle and modern practicality — this 2023 Dodge Charger GT AWD delivers bold performance, striking design, and confident all-weather traction. Powered by a 3.6L Pentastar V6 paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission, it offers both power and poise on every drive.
Finished in Black over Black interior, this Charger GT AWD stands out with its aggressive stance, sculpted lines, and unmistakable Dodge presence.
Key Features & Options
3.6L Pentastar V6 engine
8-speed automatic transmission
All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
Sport-tuned suspension
Performance hood and front fascia
Heated front seats
Power driver’s seat with lumbar support
Uconnect touchscreen infotainment system
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Bluetooth & voice command
Rearview camera
Dual-zone automatic climate control
Keyless entry with push-button start
Premium cloth interior
LED headlights and taillamps
19-inch alloy wheels
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE at B TOWN AUTO SALES, we assure you to provide HONEST CUSTOMER SERVICE and your experience is going to be unparalleled.
Financing & Leasing Available. We get you the lowest finance rates, AS LOW AS 6.36% O.A.C. with flexible options tailored to your needs.
$999 financing fee conditions may apply*
Open 7 days a week at 6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4.
We serve all of Canada with shipping available Nationwide and Overseas - Facetime/Video Call On Demand.
Special financing price:$ *
Cash Price:$*
HST and Licensing will be extra.
Best Extended Warranty Program also available for High-End vehicles. All Your Trade-ins are welcome .
We approve everyone - Good-Bad Credit, Newcomers. Our partnership with major premier Canadian lending institutions is based upon trust & conviction to serve the customer in the best
possible way.
Vehicle Features
844-902-5177