2023 DODGE DURANGO GT AWD COMES WITH SUNROOF, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, VENTILATED SEATS, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, REMOTE STARTER, CRUISE CONTROL, BACKUP CAMERA, LEATHER SEATS AND MANY MORE FEATURES. HST and licensing will be extra * $999 Financing fee conditions may apply* Financing Available at as low as 6.98% O.A.C We approve everyone-good bad credit, newcomers, students. Previously declined by bank ? No problem !! Let the experienced professionals handle your credit application. Apply for pre-approval today !! At B TOWN AUTO SALES we are not only Concerned about selling great used Vehicles at the most competitive prices at our new location 6435 DIXIE RD unit 5, MISSISSAUGA, ON L5T 1X4. We also believe in the importance of establishing a lifelong relationship with our clients which starts from the moment you walk-in to the dealership. We,re here for you every step of the way and aims to provide the most prominent, friendly and timely service with each experience you have with us. You can think of us as being like 'YOUR FAMILY IN THE BUSINESS' where you can always count on us to provide you with the best automotive care.

2023 Dodge Durango

46,191 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2023 Dodge Durango

GT

12101233

2023 Dodge Durango

GT

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-5177

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
46,191KM
VIN 1C4RDJDG9PC591558

  • Exterior Colour DB Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Stock # 591558
  • Mileage 46,191 KM

2023 DODGE DURANGO GT AWD

COMES WITH SUNROOF, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, VENTILATED SEATS, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, REMOTE STARTER, CRUISE CONTROL, BACKUP CAMERA, LEATHER SEATS AND MANY MORE FEATURES.

HST and licensing will be extra

* $999 Financing fee conditions may apply*



Financing Available at as low as 6.98% O.A.C



We approve everyone-good bad credit, newcomers, students.



Previously declined by bank ? No problem !!



Let the experienced professionals handle your credit application.


Apply for pre-approval today !!



At B TOWN AUTO SALES we are not only Concerned about selling great used Vehicles at the most competitive prices at our new location 6435 DIXIE RD unit 5, MISSISSAUGA, ON L5T 1X4. We also believe in the importance of establishing a lifelong relationship with our clients which starts from the moment you walk-in to the dealership. We,re here for you every step of the way and aims to provide the most prominent, friendly and timely service with each experience you have with us. You can think of us as being like ‘YOUR FAMILY IN THE BUSINESS’ where you can always count on us to provide you with the best automotive care.

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Apple CarPlay

Power Steering

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Android Auto

Remote Starter

Leather Interior

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Rearview Camera

Sun Roof
Electric Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

B Town Auto Sales

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-5177

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

B Town Auto Sales

844-902-5177

2023 Dodge Durango