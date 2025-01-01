Menu
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE at B TOWN AUTO SALES, we assure you to provide HONEST CUSTOMER SERVICE and your experience is going to be unparalleled. Financing & Leasing Available. We get you the lowest finance rates, AS LOW AS 6.36% O.A.C. with flexible options tailored to your needs. $999 financing fee conditions may apply* Open 7 days a week at 6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4. We serve all of Canada with shipping available Nationwide and Overseas - Facetime/Video Call On Demand. Special financing price:$ * Cash Price:$* HST and Licensing will be extra. Best Extended Warranty Program also available for High-End vehicles. All Your Trade-ins are welcome . We approve everyone - Good-Bad Credit, Newcomers. Our partnership with major premier Canadian lending institutions is based upon trust & conviction to serve the customer in the best possible way.

2023 Dodge Durango

60,911 KM

$43,888

+ taxes & licensing
2023 Dodge Durango

GT

12966728

2023 Dodge Durango

GT

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-5177

$43,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
60,911KM
VIN 1C4RDJDG4PC615507

  • Exterior Colour WHITE KNUCKLE
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 60,911 KM

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
AM/FM Stereo
Keyless Start

AM/FM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive

Climate Control
A/C

3rd Row Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

FULLY EQUIPPED
Bluetooth Connection

B Town Auto Sales

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

844-902-5177

2023 Dodge Durango