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<strong>2023 Dodge Durango GT Plus AWD</strong> <span>Finished in </span><strong>White Knuckle, this 2023 Dodge Durango GT Plus AWD</strong><span><strong> blends bold styling, three-row versatility, and confident all-weather capability.</strong> Powered by Dodge’s proven Pentastar V6, it offers impressive performance, a spacious interior, and premium comfort for the whole family.</span> <span>Powered by a </span><strong>3.6L Pentastar V6 engine with 295 horsepower and 260 lb-ft of torque, paired with an 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic Transmission and All-Wheel Drive</strong><span>, the Durango delivers smooth acceleration, capable towing, and year-round confidence.</span> <span> <strong>Factory Options & Features:</strong></span> <span>• 3.6L Pentastar V6 – 295 HP • 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic Transmission • All-Wheel Drive (AWD) • GT Plus Package • Black Leather-Faced Bucket Seats • Heated Front & Second-Row Seats • Heated Steering Wheel • Power Driver & Front Passenger Seats with Driver Memory • Power Sunroof • 10.1-Inch Uconnect 5 Touchscreen • Apple CarPlay & Android Auto • Navigation Ready • Remote Start System • Blind Spot Monitoring & Rear Cross Path Detection • Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop • ParkSense Front & Rear Park Assist • ParkView Rear Backup Camera • Power Liftgate • LED Headlamps & LED Fog Lamps • Blacktop Package • 20-Inch Black Noise Aluminum Wheels • Performance Hood • Six-Passenger Seating with Second-Row Captain’s Chairs</span> <strong>At B-Town Auto Sales, each vehicle undergoes a comprehensive inspection to ensure exceptional quality and performance. We proudly serve customers across the Greater Toronto Area and beyond, offering competitive financing, trade-ins, and nationwide shipping.</strong> <strong>$999* FINANCING FEES APPLY.</strong> <strong>Special Financing price: $ *</strong> <strong>Cash Price: $ *</strong> <strong>Thank you for choosing B-Town Auto Sales.</strong>

2023 Dodge Durango

88,000 KM

Details Description

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+ taxes & licensing
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2023 Dodge Durango

GT PLUS AWD

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14526963

2023 Dodge Durango

GT PLUS AWD

Location

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-5177

  1. 14526963
  2. 14526963
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Used
88,000KM
VIN 1C4RDJDG7PC639655

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour WHITE KNUCKLE
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 88,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2023 Dodge Durango GT Plus AWD




Finished in White Knuckle, this 2023 Dodge Durango GT Plus AWD blends bold styling, three-row versatility, and confident all-weather capability. Powered by Dodge’s proven Pentastar V6, it offers impressive performance, a spacious interior, and premium comfort for the whole family.




Powered by a 3.6L Pentastar V6 engine with 295 horsepower and 260 lb-ft of torque, paired with an 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic Transmission and All-Wheel Drive, the Durango delivers smooth acceleration, capable towing, and year-round confidence.



Factory Options & Features:

• 3.6L Pentastar V6 – 295 HP

• 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic Transmission

• All-Wheel Drive (AWD)

• GT Plus Package

• Black Leather-Faced Bucket Seats

• Heated Front & Second-Row Seats

• Heated Steering Wheel

• Power Driver & Front Passenger Seats with Driver Memory

• Power Sunroof

• 10.1-Inch Uconnect 5 Touchscreen

• Apple CarPlay & Android Auto

• Navigation Ready

• Remote Start System

• Blind Spot Monitoring & Rear Cross Path Detection

• Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop

• ParkSense Front & Rear Park Assist

• ParkView Rear Backup Camera

• Power Liftgate

• LED Headlamps & LED Fog Lamps

• Blacktop Package

• 20-Inch Black Noise Aluminum Wheels

• Performance Hood

• Six-Passenger Seating with Second-Row Captain’s Chairs







At B-Town Auto Sales, each vehicle undergoes a comprehensive inspection to ensure exceptional quality and performance. We proudly serve customers across the Greater Toronto Area and beyond, offering competitive financing, trade-ins, and nationwide shipping.




$999* FINANCING FEES APPLY.




Special Financing price: $ *

Cash Price: $ *




Thank you for choosing B-Town Auto Sales.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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B Town Auto Sales

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
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B Town Auto Sales

844-902-5177

2023 Dodge Durango