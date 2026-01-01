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2023 Dodge Durango
GT PLUS AWD
2023 Dodge Durango
GT PLUS AWD
Location
B Town Auto Sales
6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
844-902-5177
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
88,000KM
VIN 1C4RDJDG7PC639655
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour WHITE KNUCKLE
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 88,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2023 Dodge Durango GT Plus AWD
Finished in White Knuckle, this 2023 Dodge Durango GT Plus AWD blends bold styling, three-row versatility, and confident all-weather capability. Powered by Dodge’s proven Pentastar V6, it offers impressive performance, a spacious interior, and premium comfort for the whole family.
Powered by a 3.6L Pentastar V6 engine with 295 horsepower and 260 lb-ft of torque, paired with an 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic Transmission and All-Wheel Drive, the Durango delivers smooth acceleration, capable towing, and year-round confidence.
Factory Options & Features:
• 3.6L Pentastar V6 – 295 HP
• 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic Transmission
• All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
• GT Plus Package
• Black Leather-Faced Bucket Seats
• Heated Front & Second-Row Seats
• Heated Steering Wheel
• Power Driver & Front Passenger Seats with Driver Memory
• Power Sunroof
• 10.1-Inch Uconnect 5 Touchscreen
• Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
• Navigation Ready
• Remote Start System
• Blind Spot Monitoring & Rear Cross Path Detection
• Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop
• ParkSense Front & Rear Park Assist
• ParkView Rear Backup Camera
• Power Liftgate
• LED Headlamps & LED Fog Lamps
• Blacktop Package
• 20-Inch Black Noise Aluminum Wheels
• Performance Hood
• Six-Passenger Seating with Second-Row Captain’s Chairs
At B-Town Auto Sales, each vehicle undergoes a comprehensive inspection to ensure exceptional quality and performance. We proudly serve customers across the Greater Toronto Area and beyond, offering competitive financing, trade-ins, and nationwide shipping.
$999* FINANCING FEES APPLY.
Special Financing price: $ *
Cash Price: $ *
Thank you for choosing B-Town Auto Sales.
Finished in White Knuckle, this 2023 Dodge Durango GT Plus AWD blends bold styling, three-row versatility, and confident all-weather capability. Powered by Dodge’s proven Pentastar V6, it offers impressive performance, a spacious interior, and premium comfort for the whole family.
Powered by a 3.6L Pentastar V6 engine with 295 horsepower and 260 lb-ft of torque, paired with an 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic Transmission and All-Wheel Drive, the Durango delivers smooth acceleration, capable towing, and year-round confidence.
Factory Options & Features:
• 3.6L Pentastar V6 – 295 HP
• 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic Transmission
• All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
• GT Plus Package
• Black Leather-Faced Bucket Seats
• Heated Front & Second-Row Seats
• Heated Steering Wheel
• Power Driver & Front Passenger Seats with Driver Memory
• Power Sunroof
• 10.1-Inch Uconnect 5 Touchscreen
• Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
• Navigation Ready
• Remote Start System
• Blind Spot Monitoring & Rear Cross Path Detection
• Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop
• ParkSense Front & Rear Park Assist
• ParkView Rear Backup Camera
• Power Liftgate
• LED Headlamps & LED Fog Lamps
• Blacktop Package
• 20-Inch Black Noise Aluminum Wheels
• Performance Hood
• Six-Passenger Seating with Second-Row Captain’s Chairs
At B-Town Auto Sales, each vehicle undergoes a comprehensive inspection to ensure exceptional quality and performance. We proudly serve customers across the Greater Toronto Area and beyond, offering competitive financing, trade-ins, and nationwide shipping.
$999* FINANCING FEES APPLY.
Special Financing price: $ *
Cash Price: $ *
Thank you for choosing B-Town Auto Sales.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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B Town Auto Sales
6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
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B Town Auto Sales
844-902-5177
2023 Dodge Durango