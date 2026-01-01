$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2023 Ford Explorer
ST
2023 Ford Explorer
ST
Location
B Town Auto Sales
6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
844-902-5177
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
118,600KM
VIN 1FM5K8GC6PGA44953
Vehicle Details
- Interior Colour Ebony
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 118,600 KM
Vehicle Description
2023 Ford Explorer ST 4WD finished in Black over Black delivers high-performance SUV capability, aggressive styling, and everyday practicality in a powerful three-row package. With its sport-tuned dynamics, bold ST appearance, and twin-turbocharged performance, the Explorer ST stands out as one of the most exciting SUVs in its class.
Powered by a 3.0L twin-turbocharged EcoBoost V6 producing 400 horsepower paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission and intelligent 4WD, the Explorer ST delivers strong acceleration, confident all-weather capability, and impressive towing performance.
Factory options included:
At B-Town Auto Sales, each vehicle undergoes a comprehensive inspection to ensure exceptional quality and performance. We proudly serve customers across the Greater Toronto Area and beyond, offering competitive financing, trade-ins, and nationwide shipping.
Special Financing price: $ *
Cash Price: $ *
Thank you for choosing B-Town Auto Sales.
Powered by a 3.0L twin-turbocharged EcoBoost V6 producing 400 horsepower paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission and intelligent 4WD, the Explorer ST delivers strong acceleration, confident all-weather capability, and impressive towing performance.
Factory options included:
- Sport-Tuned Suspension
- ST Appearance Package
- Performance Braking System
- Premium Leather & Suede Interior
- Heated & Ventilated Front Seats
- Heated Second Row Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Panoramic Sunroof
- Bang & Olufsen Premium Audio System
- Large Touchscreen Infotainment System
- Navigation System
- Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Lane Keeping Assist
- 360° Camera
- Remote Start
- Power Folding Third Row
- Premium ST Alloy Wheels
At B-Town Auto Sales, each vehicle undergoes a comprehensive inspection to ensure exceptional quality and performance. We proudly serve customers across the Greater Toronto Area and beyond, offering competitive financing, trade-ins, and nationwide shipping.
Special Financing price: $ *
Cash Price: $ *
Thank you for choosing B-Town Auto Sales.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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B Town Auto Sales
6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
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B Town Auto Sales
844-902-5177
2023 Ford Explorer