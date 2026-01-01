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<strong>2023 Ford Explorer ST 4WD finished in Black over Black delivers high-performance SUV capability, aggressive styling, and everyday practicality in a powerful three-row package.</strong><span> With its sport-tuned dynamics, bold ST appearance, and twin-turbocharged performance, the Explorer ST stands out as one of the most exciting SUVs in its class.</span> <span> Powered by a </span><strong>3.0L twin-turbocharged EcoBoost V6 producing 400 horsepower paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission and intelligent 4WD</strong><span><strong>, the Explorer ST delivers stro</strong>ng acceleration, confident all-weather capability, and impressive towing performance.</span> <strong>Factory options included:</strong> <ul> <li><span>Sport-Tuned Suspension</span></li> <li><span>ST Appearance Package</span></li> <li><span>Performance Braking System</span></li> <li><span>Premium Leather & Suede Interior</span></li> <li><span>Heated & Ventilated Front Seats</span></li> <li><span>Heated Second Row Seats</span></li> <li><span>Heated Steering Wheel</span></li> <li><span>Panoramic Sunroof</span></li> <li><span>Bang & Olufsen Premium Audio System</span></li> <li><span>Large Touchscreen Infotainment System</span></li> <li><span>Navigation System</span></li> <li><span>Apple CarPlay & Android Auto</span></li> <li><span>Adaptive Cruise Control</span></li> <li><span>Blind Spot Monitoring</span></li> <li><span>Lane Keeping Assist</span></li> <li><span>360° Camera</span></li> <li><span>Remote Start</span></li> <li><span>Power Folding Third Row</span></li> <li><span>Premium ST Alloy Wheels</span></li> </ul> <strong>At B-Town Auto Sales, each vehicle undergoes a comprehensive inspection to ensure exceptional quality and performance. We proudly serve customers across the Greater Toronto Area and beyond, offering competitive financing, trade-ins, and nationwide shipping.</strong> <strong>Special Financing price: $ *</strong> <strong>Cash Price: $ *</strong> <strong>Thank you for choosing B-Town Auto Sales.</strong>

2023 Ford Explorer

118,600 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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2023 Ford Explorer

ST

Watch This Vehicle
14096470

2023 Ford Explorer

ST

Location

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-5177

  1. 14096470
  2. 14096470
  3. 14096470
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Used
118,600KM
VIN 1FM5K8GC6PGA44953

Vehicle Details

  • Interior Colour Ebony
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 118,600 KM

Vehicle Description

2023 Ford Explorer ST 4WD finished in Black over Black delivers high-performance SUV capability, aggressive styling, and everyday practicality in a powerful three-row package. With its sport-tuned dynamics, bold ST appearance, and twin-turbocharged performance, the Explorer ST stands out as one of the most exciting SUVs in its class.



Powered by a 3.0L twin-turbocharged EcoBoost V6 producing 400 horsepower paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission and intelligent 4WD, the Explorer ST delivers strong acceleration, confident all-weather capability, and impressive towing performance.




Factory options included:

  • Sport-Tuned Suspension
  • ST Appearance Package
  • Performance Braking System
  • Premium Leather & Suede Interior
  • Heated & Ventilated Front Seats
  • Heated Second Row Seats
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Panoramic Sunroof
  • Bang & Olufsen Premium Audio System
  • Large Touchscreen Infotainment System
  • Navigation System
  • Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
  • Adaptive Cruise Control
  • Blind Spot Monitoring
  • Lane Keeping Assist
  • 360° Camera
  • Remote Start
  • Power Folding Third Row
  • Premium ST Alloy Wheels









At B-Town Auto Sales, each vehicle undergoes a comprehensive inspection to ensure exceptional quality and performance. We proudly serve customers across the Greater Toronto Area and beyond, offering competitive financing, trade-ins, and nationwide shipping.




Special Financing price: $ *

Cash Price: $ *




Thank you for choosing B-Town Auto Sales.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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B Town Auto Sales

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
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844-902-5177

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B Town Auto Sales

844-902-5177

2023 Ford Explorer