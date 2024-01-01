Menu
XLT 4WD SuperCrew 6.5 Box

2023 Ford F-150

12,555 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2023 Ford F-150

XLT

2023 Ford F-150

XLT

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

2395 Motorway Blvd, Mississauga, ON L5L 1V4

905-828-1600

  1. 11479943
  2. 11479943
Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
12,555KM
VIN 1FTFW1E59PFB01256

  • Exterior Colour Agate Black Metallic
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # N245535A
  • Mileage 12,555 KM

XLT 4WD SuperCrew 6.5' Box

Exterior

Fog Lights
tinted windows
Tow Hooks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
Trip Computer
SECURITY ALARM
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
Four Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry

Safety

Brake Assist
Parking Distance Sensors
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Media / Nav / Comm

am/fm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Powertrain

8 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Auto Dimming Mirrors
Flex Fuel Capability
Dual Air Controls
GPS System
Hill Ascent Control
Telematics
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
A/T
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Led Headlights
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Driver Restriction Features
Rear Collision Mitigation
10-Speed A/T
Requires Subscription
Adaptative Cruise Control
Tires Front All Terrain
Tires Rear All Terrain
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

2395 Motorway Blvd, Mississauga, ON L5L 1V4
905-828-1600

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

905-828-1600

2023 Ford F-150