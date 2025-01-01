$52,995+ taxes & licensing
2023 Ford F-150
XLT Sport | 302A Luxury Group | Tow Pkg | 4X4
2023 Ford F-150
XLT Sport | 302A Luxury Group | Tow Pkg | 4X4
Location
Peel Chrysler Fiat
212 Lakeshore Rd West, Mississauga, ON L5H 1G6
905-278-6181
$52,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Agate Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 250208A
- Mileage 56,463 KM
Vehicle Description
*6.89% promotional interest rate available on approved credit and qualifying vehicles (2022-2025 Preowned Vehicles and demos). COME SEE WHY ''NOBODY BEATS A DEAL FROM PEEL!'' Your Source for ALL make and models used cars and trucks. Canada's #1 Stellantis Retailer for 9 years & counting!!
2023 Ford F-150 XLT Supercrew 4X4 | 3.5L Ecoboost V6 | Agate Black Metallic | Black Sport Bucket Seats | Ford SYNC 4 w/ Navigation | 302A Equipment Group | XLT Sport Package | Lane Keep Assist | Forward Collision Warning | Blind Spot Monitoring | Power Sliding Rear Window | 136L Fuel Tank | Trailer Tow Package | Integrated Trailer Brake Control | Side Steps | Tonneau Cover | Bed Liner | Tailgate Step
One Owner Clean Carfax
This 2023 Ford F-150 XLT SuperCrew 4X4 in bold Agate Black Metallic delivers the perfect balance of rugged capability and modern tech, powered by the proven 3.5L EcoBoost V6 that offers impressive towing power and everyday efficiency. Outfitted with the 302A Equipment Group and XLT Sport Package, it stands out with black sport bucket seats, color-matched exterior accents, and a confident, athletic stance. Inside, the intuitive SYNC 4 system with navigation keeps you seamlessly connected, while advanced safety features like lane keep assist, forward collision warning, and blind spot monitoring give you peace of mind on every drive. Practical upgrades like the power sliding rear window, trailer tow package with integrated trailer brake control, 136L extended-range fuel tank, bed liner, tonneau cover, and side steps add real-world utility for work or play. Backed by a One Owner Clean Carfax, this F-150 XLT is a smart, capable truck thats built to handle everything you throw its way.
______________________________________________________
Engage & Explore with Peel Chrysler: Whether you're inquiring about our latest offers or seeking guidance, 1-866-652-6197 connects you directly. Dive deeper online or connect with our team to navigate your automotive journey seamlessly.
WE TAKE ALL TRADES & CREDIT. WE SHIP ANYWHERE IN CANADA! OUR TEAM IS READY TO SERVE YOU 7 DAYS!
______________________________________________________
Our advertised prices are for consumers (i.e end users) only.
*FREE CarFax (click the link above to check it out at no cost to you!)*
*FULLY CERTIFIED! (Have you seen some of these other dealers stating in their advertisements that certification is an additional fee? NOT HERE! Our certification is already included in our low sale prices to save you more!)
______________________________________________________
Peel Chrysler A Trusted Destination: Based in Port Credit, Ontario, we proudly serve customers from all corners of Ontario and Canada including Toronto, Oakville, North York, Richmond Hill, Ajax, Hamilton, Niagara Falls, Brampton, Thornhill, Scarborough, Vaughan, London, Windsor, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Brantford, Sarnia, Pickering, Huntsville, Milton, Woodbridge, Maple, Aurora, Newmarket, Orangeville, Georgetown, Stouffville, Markham, North Bay, Sudbury, Barrie, Sault Ste. Marie, Parry Sound, Bracebridge, Gravenhurst, Oshawa, Ajax, Kingston, Innisfil and surrounding areas. On our website www.peelchrysler.com, you will find a vast selection of new vehicles including the new and used Ram 1500, 2500 and 3500. Chrysler Grand Caravan, Chrysler Pacifica, Jeep Cherokee, Wrangler and more. All vehicles are priced to sell. We deliver throughout Canada. website or call us 1-866-652-6197.
Disclaimer Statement: At Peel Chrysler, your satisfaction is our priority. While many pre-owned vehicles originally come with two keys, variations may occur based on trade-ins, and all Peel Chrysler Pre-Owned Vehicles come standard with one keyany extras provided by the previous owner will be included with your purchase, and additional keys can be bought at the time of sale. Online prices and payments are for finance purchases. Used vehicles that are being financed are subject to a $499 (^$1500 non-prime) financing fee, while cash purchases (certified cheque, bank draft, or wire transfer) on used vehicles have a $2,000 surcharge ( online price + $2,000). Cash purchases of new vehicles only incur applicable taxes and licensing fees, and those priced above $100,000 (including accessories or add-ons) are subject to a federal luxury tax. Optional finance and lease terms are available, and if trading in a vehicle with an outstanding loan balance requiring Peel Chrysler to facilitate the lien payout, a Lien Payout Fee of $349 applies. Prices, rates, and payments are subject to change without notice. While we strive for accuracy, occasional technical or human errors may occur, so we encourage verifying all vehicle details, including features, options, materials, and specifications, with a Peel Chrysler representative by contacting us or visiting our dealership. Experience seamless convenience with our nationwide delivery optionsvisit our website or contact us for more details.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Peel Chrysler Fiat
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Peel Chrysler Fiat
Peel Chrysler Fiat
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-278-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
905-278-6181