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2023 Ford F-150

58,552 KM

Details Features

$59,495

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Ford F-150

Lariat

Watch This Vehicle
13981401

2023 Ford F-150

Lariat

Location

Dixie Ford Sales

5495 Dixie Rd, Mississauga, ON L4W 1E6

905-629-1300

  1. 13981401
  2. 13981401
  3. 13981401
  4. 13981401
  5. 13981401
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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$59,495

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
58,552KM
VIN 1FTEW1EP8PKD86648

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Metallic
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 58,552 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
Four Wheel Drive

Safety

Brake Assist
Parking Distance Sensors
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Lane Keeping Assist

Media / Nav / Comm

am/fm
Bluetooth
MP3 CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

Exterior

Tow Hooks

Powertrain

V6 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Hill Ascent Control
Telematics
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
A/T
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Gasoline Fuel
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Driver Restriction Features
10-Speed A/T
Requires Subscription
Adaptative Cruise Control
Tires Front All Terrain
Tires Rear All Terrain
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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2023 Ford F-150 Lariat 58,552 KM $59,495 + tax & lic

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Dixie Ford Sales

Dixie Ford Sales

5495 Dixie Rd, Mississauga, ON L4W 1E6
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905-629-1300

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$59,495

+ taxes & licensing>

Dixie Ford Sales

905-629-1300

2023 Ford F-150