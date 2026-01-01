$59,495+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2023 Ford F-150
Lariat
2023 Ford F-150
Lariat
Location
Dixie Ford Sales
5495 Dixie Rd, Mississauga, ON L4W 1E6
905-629-1300
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$59,495
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
58,552KM
VIN 1FTEW1EP8PKD86648
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black Metallic
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 58,552 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Mechanical
Power Steering
Four Wheel Drive
Safety
Brake Assist
Parking Distance Sensors
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Lane Keeping Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
am/fm
Bluetooth
MP3 CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
Exterior
Tow Hooks
Powertrain
V6 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Hill Ascent Control
Telematics
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
A/T
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Gasoline Fuel
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Driver Restriction Features
10-Speed A/T
Requires Subscription
Adaptative Cruise Control
Tires Front All Terrain
Tires Rear All Terrain
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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2023 Ford F-150 Lariat 58,552 KM $59,495 + tax & lic
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Dixie Ford Sales
5495 Dixie Rd, Mississauga, ON L4W 1E6
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905-629-XXXX(click to show)
$59,495
+ taxes & licensing>
Dixie Ford Sales
905-629-1300
2023 Ford F-150