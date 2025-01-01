$40,900+ tax & licensing
2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E
Premium No Accident 360CAM B&O Ambient Light Navigation Panoramic Roof
Location
Tabangi Motors
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
905-670-3738
$40,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
20,941KM
VIN 3FMTK3SU4PMA73495
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 20,941 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Bang & Olufsen Audio, Ambient Lighting, 360 Camera, Navigation, Panoramic Roof, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Heated Seats & Steering Wheel, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keep, Pre Collision Assist, Blind Spot, Park Aid! Former Daily Rental!
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Seating
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Dual Power Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Power Liftgate
Interior
Steering Wheel Controls
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Keyless Start
Windows
Panoramic Roof
Comfort
air
rear air
Dual Zone Climate Control
Convenience
cruise
tilt
Proximity Key
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Safety
Lane Departure Warning
Blind spot sensor
Additional Features
BACK UP CAMERA
BACK UP SENSORS
Park Assist
LASER CRUISE
Premium audio system
360 degree camera
AM / FM / CD Player
Forward Crash Sensor
Email Tabangi Motors
Tabangi Motors
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
Call Dealer
905-670-XXXX(click to show)
