2023 Honda Civic

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10337388

10337388 Stock #: 111452

111452 VIN: 2HGFE2F37PH111452

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Platinum White Pearl

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 50 KM

Vehicle Features Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning AM/FM Radio Bluetooth Interior Cruise Control HEATED FRONT SEATS Mechanical Power Steering Convenience Remote Starter Safety Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Rearview Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.