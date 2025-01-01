$40,500+ taxes & licensing
2023 Honda CR-V
Touring AWD
Location
Mississauga Auto Group Inc.
2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit # 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1
(905) 808 1198
Certified
$40,500
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 50,622 KM
Vehicle Description
FOR SALE: 2023 Honda CR-V Touring AWD Hybrid – Accident-Free, Excellent Condition!
🚗 Model: 2023 Honda CR-V Touring AWD Hybrid
🛣️ Mileage: 50,622 kms – Clean, well-maintained, and highway driven
🎨 Condition: Excellent – Runs great & sold Safety Certified
⚙️ Drivetrain: All Wheel Drive (AWD)
🔋 Hybrid Powertrain System
🛡️ History: Accident-Free – Verified Clean Carfax
💲 Price: $40,500 + tax & licensing fees
One Owner – Accident-Free – Clean history with no surprises
Smooth & Reliable Performance – 2.0L 4-cylinder engine with Hybrid Technology
Fuel Efficient – Approx. 6L/100km on the highway
Spacious Interior – Comfortable seating for 5 with plenty of cargo space
Smart Features – Backup camera, Bluetooth, USB/AUX inputs, cruise control
Honda Dependability – Renowned for long-term reliability and low maintenance
✔️ Safety Certified – Ready for the road with full inspection included
✔️ Fast Financing Available – Same-day approvals with low rates
✔️ Extended Warranty Options – Coverage for up to 4 years on engine & transmission
✔️ Trusted Dealer – OMVIC-licensed with over 10 years serving the community
✔️ Transparent & Friendly – No-pressure sales from people who care
📍 Visit Us:
Mississauga Auto Group
2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit 11 & 12, Mississauga, Ontario, L5J 4N1
📞 Call or Text Us: 905.808.1198
🌐 Learn More: www.mississaugaautogroup.com
🚀 Don’t miss out on this well-kept, accident-free 2017 Toyota RAV4 LE!
Contact us today to book a test drive or get pre-approved for financing in minutes!
Vehicle Features
(905) 808 1198