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<h3 class=PDq2pG_selectionAnchorContainer data-section-id=lr5n8b data-start=0 data-end=29>2023 Honda CR-V Sport AWD</h3><p data-start=31 data-end=993 data-is-last-node= data-is-only-node=>Experience the completely redesigned <strong data-start=68 data-end=97>2023 Honda CR-V Sport AWD</strong>, powered by a responsive <strong data-start=123 data-end=156>1.5L turbocharged VTEC engine</strong> paired with a smooth <strong data-start=178 data-end=198>CVT transmission</strong> and <strong data-start=203 data-end=232>Real Time All-Wheel Drive</strong> for confident year-round performance. The well-appointed interior features <strong data-start=308 data-end=330>heated front seats</strong>, an <strong data-start=335 data-end=384>8-way power drivers seat with lumbar support</strong>, a <strong data-start=388 data-end=429>heated leather-wrapped steering wheel</strong>, <strong data-start=431 data-end=470>dual-zone automatic climate control</strong>, a <strong data-start=474 data-end=491>power sunroof</strong>, and a <strong data-start=499 data-end=517>power liftgate</strong>. Honda Sensing® safety technologies include <strong data-start=562 data-end=611>Adaptive Cruise Control with Low-Speed Follow</strong>, <strong data-start=613 data-end=652>Collision Mitigation Braking System</strong>, <strong data-start=654 data-end=676>Traffic Jam Assist</strong>, <strong data-start=678 data-end=701>Lane Keeping Assist</strong>, <strong data-start=703 data-end=732>Forward Collision Warning</strong>, <strong data-start=734 data-end=767>Auto High-Beam LED headlights</strong>, and a <strong data-start=775 data-end=792>backup camera</strong>. With its spacious cabin, versatile <strong data-start=829 data-end=863>60/40 split-folding rear seats</strong>, and impressive cargo capacity, the CR-V Sport AWD is the perfect blend of style, comfort, technology, and everyday practicality.</p>

2023 Honda CR-V

31,100 KM

Details Description Features

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2023 Honda CR-V

Sport

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14451454

2023 Honda CR-V

Sport

Location

Mississauga Auto Centre

1800 Lakeshore Rd West, Mississauga, ON L5J 1J7

905-823-5535

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Used
31,100KM
Good Condition
VIN 2HKRS4H59PH121616

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 31,100 KM

Vehicle Description

2023 Honda CR-V Sport AWD

Experience the completely redesigned 2023 Honda CR-V Sport AWD, powered by a responsive 1.5L turbocharged VTEC engine paired with a smooth CVT transmission and Real Time All-Wheel Drive for confident year-round performance. The well-appointed interior features heated front seats, an 8-way power driver's seat with lumbar support, a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control, a power sunroof, and a power liftgate. Honda Sensing® safety technologies include Adaptive Cruise Control with Low-Speed Follow, Collision Mitigation Braking System, Traffic Jam Assist, Lane Keeping Assist, Forward Collision Warning, Auto High-Beam LED headlights, and a backup camera. With its spacious cabin, versatile 60/40 split-folding rear seats, and impressive cargo capacity, the CR-V Sport AWD is the perfect blend of style, comfort, technology, and everyday practicality.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Power Door Locks
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Mississauga Auto Centre

1800 Lakeshore Rd West, Mississauga, ON L5J 1J7
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Mississauga Auto Centre

905-823-5535

2023 Honda CR-V