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2023 Honda CR-V
Sport
2023 Honda CR-V
Sport
Location
Mississauga Auto Centre
1800 Lakeshore Rd West, Mississauga, ON L5J 1J7
905-823-5535
Certified
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 31,100 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience the completely redesigned 2023 Honda CR-V Sport AWD, powered by a responsive 1.5L turbocharged VTEC engine paired with a smooth CVT transmission and Real Time All-Wheel Drive for confident year-round performance. The well-appointed interior features heated front seats, an 8-way power driver's seat with lumbar support, a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control, a power sunroof, and a power liftgate. Honda Sensing® safety technologies include Adaptive Cruise Control with Low-Speed Follow, Collision Mitigation Braking System, Traffic Jam Assist, Lane Keeping Assist, Forward Collision Warning, Auto High-Beam LED headlights, and a backup camera. With its spacious cabin, versatile 60/40 split-folding rear seats, and impressive cargo capacity, the CR-V Sport AWD is the perfect blend of style, comfort, technology, and everyday practicality.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
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