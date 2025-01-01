$26,488+ tax & licensing
2023 Hyundai Elantra
Preferred Tech Package
Location
B Town Auto Sales
6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
844-902-5177
$26,488
+ taxes & licensing
Used
50,180KM
VIN KMHLM4AG5PU510704
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Abyss black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 50,180 KM
Vehicle Description
2023 HYUNDAI ELANTRA PREFERRED TECH PACKAGE
COMES WITH SUNROOF, APPLE CARPLAY, BLUETOOTH, ANDROID AUTO, CRUISE CONTROL, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, LANE KEEPING ASSIST, DIGITAL CLUSTER AND MANY MORE FEATURES.
HST and licensing will be extra
* $999 Financing fee conditions may apply*
Financing Available at as low as 6.78% O.A.C
We approve everyone-good bad credit, newcomers, students.
Previously declined by bank ? No problem !!
Let the experienced professionals handle your credit application.
Apply for pre-approval today !!
At B TOWN AUTO SALES we are not only Concerned about selling great used Vehicles at the most competitive prices at our new location 6435 DIXIE RD unit 5, MISSISSAUGA, ON L5T 1X4. We also believe in the importance of establishing a lifelong relationship with our clients which starts from the moment you walk-in to the dealership. We,re here for you every step of the way and aims to provide the most prominent, friendly and timely service with each experience you have with us. You can think of us as being like ‘YOUR FAMILY IN THE BUSINESS’ where you can always count on us to provide you with the best automotive care.
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Convenience
Remote Starter
Safety
Rearview Camera
Additional Features
Sun Roof
Electric Mirrors
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
