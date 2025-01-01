Menu
Account
Sign In
HST and licensing will be extra * $999 Financing fee conditions may apply* Financing Available at as low as 6.98% O.A.C We approve everyone-good bad credit, newcomers, students. Previously declined by bank ? No problem !! Let the experienced professionals handle your credit application. Apply for pre-approval today !! <span>At B TOWN AUTOS TRICITY we are not only Concerned about selling great used Vehicles at the most competitive prices at our new location </span><span class=address__address>1031 Victoria St N #2,<span> </span></span><span class=address__city>Kitchener,<span> </span></span><span class=address__province>Ontario,<span> </span></span><span class=address__postal-code>N2B 3C7</span><span>. We also believe in the importance of establishing a lifelong relationship with our clients which starts from the moment you walk-in to the dealership. We,re here for you every step of the way and aims to provide the most prominent, friendly and timely service with each experience you have with us. You can think of us as being like ‘YOUR FAMILY IN THE BUSINESS’ where you can always count on us to provide you with the best automotive care.</span>

2023 Hyundai Elantra

30,867 KM

Details Description Features

$26,488

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred Sun & Tech

Watch This Vehicle
12741891

2023 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred Sun & Tech

Location

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-5177

  1. 12741891
  2. 12741891
  3. 12741891
  4. 12741891
  5. 12741891
  6. 12741891
  7. 12741891
  8. 12741891
  9. 12741891
  10. 12741891
  11. 12741891
  12. 12741891
  13. 12741891
  14. 12741891
  15. 12741891
  16. 12741891
  17. 12741891
  18. 12741891
  19. 12741891
  20. 12741891
  21. 12741891
  22. 12741891
  23. 12741891
Contact Seller

$26,488

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
30,867KM
VIN KMHLM4AG2PU433886

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Abyss black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 30,867 KM

Vehicle Description

HST and licensing will be extra

* $999 Financing fee conditions may apply*



Financing Available at as low as 6.98% O.A.C



We approve everyone-good bad credit, newcomers, students.



Previously declined by bank ? No problem !!



Let the experienced professionals handle your credit application.

Apply for pre-approval today !!





At B TOWN AUTOS TRICITY we are not only Concerned about selling great used Vehicles at the most competitive prices at our new location 1031 Victoria St N #2, Kitchener, Ontario, N2B 3C7. We also believe in the importance of establishing a lifelong relationship with our clients which starts from the moment you walk-in to the dealership. We,re here for you every step of the way and aims to provide the most prominent, friendly and timely service with each experience you have with us. You can think of us as being like ‘YOUR FAMILY IN THE BUSINESS’ where you can always count on us to provide you with the best automotive care.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Apple CarPlay

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Comfort

Climate Control

Safety

Rearview Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From B Town Auto Sales

Used 2017 RAM 1500 Rebel for sale in Mississauga, ON
2017 RAM 1500 Rebel 130,980 KM $30,888 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class CLA 250 for sale in Mississauga, ON
2023 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class CLA 250 28,340 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2023 Hyundai Elantra Preferred Sun & Tech for sale in Mississauga, ON
2023 Hyundai Elantra Preferred Sun & Tech 30,867 KM $26,488 + tax & lic

Email B Town Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
B Town Auto Sales

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

844-902-XXXX

(click to show)

844-902-5177

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$26,488

+ taxes & licensing>

B Town Auto Sales

844-902-5177

2023 Hyundai Elantra