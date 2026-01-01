$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2023 Hyundai Elantra
Luxury
2023 Hyundai Elantra
Luxury
Location
B Town Auto Sales
6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
844-902-5177
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
43,655KM
VIN KMHLN4AG5PU502552
Vehicle Details
- Interior Colour Melange/Light Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 43,655 KM
Vehicle Description
2023 Hyundai Elantra Luxury finished in Black delivers modern styling, advanced technology, and premium comfort in a refined compact sedan. With its sleek design and upscale interior, the Elantra Luxury offers a smooth and comfortable everyday driving
At its core is a 2.0L 4-cylinder engine paired with an automatic transmission, delivering reliable performance, excellent fuel efficiency, and a quiet ride.
Factory options included:
At B-Town Auto Sales, each vehicle undergoes a comprehensive inspection to ensure exceptional quality and performance. We proudly serve customers across the Greater Toronto Area and beyond, offering competitive financing, trade-ins, and nationwide shipping.
Special Financing price: $ *
Cash Price: $ *
Thank you for choosing B-Town Auto Sales.
At its core is a 2.0L 4-cylinder engine paired with an automatic transmission, delivering reliable performance, excellent fuel efficiency, and a quiet ride.
Factory options included:
- Luxury Trim
- Heated Front & Rear Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Power Driver Seat
- Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control
- Digital Instrument Cluster
- Large Touchscreen Infotainment System
- Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
- Bose Premium Sound System
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Forward Collision Avoidance Assist
- Backup Camera
- Keyless Entry with Push-Button Start
- Alloy Wheels
At B-Town Auto Sales, each vehicle undergoes a comprehensive inspection to ensure exceptional quality and performance. We proudly serve customers across the Greater Toronto Area and beyond, offering competitive financing, trade-ins, and nationwide shipping.
Special Financing price: $ *
Cash Price: $ *
Thank you for choosing B-Town Auto Sales.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From B Town Auto Sales
2025 Lexus GX GX 550 OVERTRAIL PLUS 20,100 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2016 Lamborghini Huracan LP 610-4 16,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2022 Rolls-Royce Cullinan 4 Passenger Full Ppf 47,700 KM $358,888 + tax & lic
Email B Town Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
B Town Auto Sales
6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
844-902-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
B Town Auto Sales
844-902-5177
2023 Hyundai Elantra