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<span><strong>2023 Hyundai Elantra Luxury finished in Black delivers modern styling, advanced technology, and premium comfort in a refined compact sedan</strong>.</span><span> With its sleek design and upscale interior, the Elantra Luxury offers a smooth and comfortable everyday driving </span> <span>At its core is a </span><strong>2.0L 4-cylinder engine paired with an automatic transmission</strong><span><strong>,</strong> delivering reliable performance, excellent fuel efficiency, and a quiet ride.</span> <strong>Factory options included:</strong> <ul> <li><span>Luxury Trim</span></li> <li><span>Heated Front & Rear Seats</span></li> <li><span>Heated Steering Wheel</span></li> <li><span>Power Driver Seat</span></li> <li><span>Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control</span></li> <li><span>Digital Instrument Cluster</span></li> <li><span>Large Touchscreen Infotainment System</span></li> <li><span>Apple CarPlay & Android Auto</span></li> <li><span>Bose Premium Sound System</span></li> <li><span>Adaptive Cruise Control</span></li> <li><span>Blind Spot Monitoring</span></li> <li><span>Lane Keeping Assist</span></li> <li><span>Forward Collision Avoidance Assist</span></li> <li><span>Backup Camera</span></li> <li><span>Keyless Entry with Push-Button Start</span></li> <li><span>Alloy Wheels</span></li> </ul> <strong>At B-Town Auto Sales, each vehicle undergoes a comprehensive inspection to ensure exceptional quality and performance. We proudly serve customers across the Greater Toronto Area and beyond, offering competitive financing, trade-ins, and nationwide shipping.</strong> <strong>Special Financing price: $ *</strong> <strong>Cash Price: $ *</strong> <strong>Thank you for choosing B-Town Auto Sales.</strong>

2023 Hyundai Elantra

43,655 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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2023 Hyundai Elantra

Luxury

Watch This Vehicle
14033284

2023 Hyundai Elantra

Luxury

Location

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-5177

  1. 14033284
  2. 14033284
  3. 14033284
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$CALL

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Used
43,655KM
VIN KMHLN4AG5PU502552

Vehicle Details

  • Interior Colour Melange/Light Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 43,655 KM

Vehicle Description

2023 Hyundai Elantra Luxury finished in Black delivers modern styling, advanced technology, and premium comfort in a refined compact sedan. With its sleek design and upscale interior, the Elantra Luxury offers a smooth and comfortable everyday driving




At its core is a 2.0L 4-cylinder engine paired with an automatic transmission, delivering reliable performance, excellent fuel efficiency, and a quiet ride.




Factory options included:

  • Luxury Trim
  • Heated Front & Rear Seats
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control
  • Digital Instrument Cluster
  • Large Touchscreen Infotainment System
  • Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
  • Bose Premium Sound System
  • Adaptive Cruise Control
  • Blind Spot Monitoring
  • Lane Keeping Assist
  • Forward Collision Avoidance Assist
  • Backup Camera
  • Keyless Entry with Push-Button Start
  • Alloy Wheels







At B-Town Auto Sales, each vehicle undergoes a comprehensive inspection to ensure exceptional quality and performance. We proudly serve customers across the Greater Toronto Area and beyond, offering competitive financing, trade-ins, and nationwide shipping.




Special Financing price: $ *

Cash Price: $ *




Thank you for choosing B-Town Auto Sales.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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B Town Auto Sales

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
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844-902-5177

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B Town Auto Sales

844-902-5177

2023 Hyundai Elantra