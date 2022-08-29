2023 Hyundai Elantra...

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 , 8 6 2 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9051154

9051154 Stock #: 398613

398613 VIN: kmhlm4agxpu398613

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Cyber Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Stock # 398613

Mileage 1,862 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Start Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Bluetooth Comfort Climate Control Safety Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Rearview Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.