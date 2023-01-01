$32,695+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$32,695
+ taxes & licensing
401 Dixie Hyundai
1-888-668-5069
2023 Hyundai Elantra
2023 Hyundai Elantra
Preferred
Location
401 Dixie Hyundai
1800 Toyo Cir, Mississauga, ON L4W 0E7
1-888-668-5069
$32,695
+ taxes & licensing
100KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9587215
- Stock #: TR-U3470
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Cyber Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 100 KM
Vehicle Description
This unit is on-route to our dealership. Contact us now for more information about this new arrival!
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Hands-Free Liftgate
Rear Collision Mitigation
BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH SEATING SURFACES
CYBER GREY
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Cruise Control Steering Assist
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From 401 Dixie Hyundai
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
401 Dixie Hyundai
Primary
1800 Toyo Cir, Mississauga, ON L4W 0E7