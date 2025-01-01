Menu
**HYBRID* *AWD* *LUXURY* *GAS SAVER* CERTIFIED* *AUTOMATIC* *BLIND SPOT ALERT* Safety Certified included in Price | By Appointment only! Year :2023 Price: 28,880$ Make: Hyundai tucson Model: luxury hybrid Kms: 52,822 Sport empire cars Offering a beautiful 2023 hyundai Tucson hybrid with ONLY 52,822kms!! For the affordable price of only $28,880 HST and licensing. Beautiful black exterior with a black interior. Vehicle COMES SAFETY CERTIFIED!! Vehicle is professionally detailed and safety certified ready to go. Perfect combination of reliability, comfort and luxury. Attractive features like cruise control, heated seats, heated steering and much much more. Buy with Trust with an Ontario registered dealer. KM8JCCA10PU124577

2023 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid

52,822 KM

Details Description

$28,880

+ taxes & licensing
2023 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid

Ultimate

12950405

2023 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid

Ultimate

Location

Sport Empire Car Sales Mississauga

1220 Brittanna Rd E unit B, Mississauga, ON L4W 1C8

416-606-7758

$28,880

+ taxes & licensing

Used
52,822KM
VIN KM8JCCA10PU124577

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 52,822 KM

Vehicle Description

Sport Empire Car Sales Mississauga

Sport Empire Car Sales Mississauga

Lot A

1220 Brittanna Rd E unit B, Mississauga, ON L4W 1C8

416-606-7758

$28,880

+ taxes & licensing>

Sport Empire Car Sales Mississauga

416-606-7758

2023 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid