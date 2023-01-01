$43,990+ tax & licensing
877-879-0091
2023 Infiniti QX50
Pure BACKUP CAM | HEATED SEATS | WIRELESS CHARGING | AWD
Location
The Humberview Group
225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8
$43,990
- Listing ID: 10447671
- Stock #: APR9155
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 6,817 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2023 Infiniti QX50 Pure is magnificenton the road and will keep you driving with peace of mind.
Finished in a Grey exterior that complements the Black leather interior, standing on a set of 19 alloy wheels. Beneath the hood, you will reveal a 2.0L four (4) cylinder engine paired with a CVT automatic transmission layered with Infinitis All-Wheel Drive system (AWD).
Slide into the interior and be impressed to find features including a backup camera, power front seats with driver power lumbar support, parking assist, power liftgate, automatic headlights, blind-spot monitor, adaptive cruise control, heated front seats, AM/FM/HD radio, Bluetooth, CD player, dual automatic climate control, heated steering wheel, wireless phone charging pad, push-button start, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto and so much more.
We'd love for you to come in and experience the exhilaration this2023 Infiniti QX50 Purewill bring!
PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL
Vehicle Features
