Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2023 Infiniti QX50

6,817 KM

Details Description Features

$43,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$43,990

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-879-0091

Contact Seller
2023 Infiniti QX50

2023 Infiniti QX50

Pure BACKUP CAM | HEATED SEATS | WIRELESS CHARGING | AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Infiniti QX50

Pure BACKUP CAM | HEATED SEATS | WIRELESS CHARGING | AWD

Location

The Humberview Group

225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8

877-879-0091

  1. 10447671
  2. 10447671
  3. 10447671
  4. 10447671
  5. 10447671
  6. 10447671
  7. 10447671
  8. 10447671
  9. 10447671
  10. 10447671
  11. 10447671
  12. 10447671
  13. 10447671
  14. 10447671
  15. 10447671
  16. 10447671
  17. 10447671
  18. 10447671
  19. 10447671
  20. 10447671
  21. 10447671
  22. 10447671
  23. 10447671
  24. 10447671
Contact Seller

$43,990

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
6,817KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10447671
  • Stock #: APR9155

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 6,817 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2023 Infiniti QX50 Pure is magnificenton the road and will keep you driving with peace of mind.



Finished in a Grey exterior that complements the Black leather interior, standing on a set of 19 alloy wheels. Beneath the hood, you will reveal a 2.0L four (4) cylinder engine paired with a CVT automatic transmission layered with Infinitis All-Wheel Drive system (AWD).



Slide into the interior and be impressed to find features including a backup camera, power front seats with driver power lumbar support, parking assist, power liftgate, automatic headlights, blind-spot monitor, adaptive cruise control, heated front seats, AM/FM/HD radio, Bluetooth, CD player, dual automatic climate control, heated steering wheel, wireless phone charging pad, push-button start, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto and so much more.



We'd love for you to come in and experience the exhilaration this2023 Infiniti QX50 Purewill bring!





PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL





Visit AUTOPARK Mississauga and Experience Everything You've Come to Expect From Autopark - Fantastic Service, Above Average Reconditioning and Of Course, Friendly and Knowledgeable Sales Professionals Here to Help Today! We shop the Market So You Don't Have To! The three pillars of AutoPark are: 1) 6 locations 2) LOW NO HAGGLE Pricing 3) 7 DAY EXCHANGE policy*AutoPark Mississauga serves Mississauga, Etobicoke, Oakville, Burlington, and Hamilton. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car Proof history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used! *call for details! Proud member of The Humberview Group. "AutoPark serves our customers better, each and every day."[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at autopark.ca].

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Humberview Group

2017 Lexus ES 350 NA...
 119,215 KM
$26,990 + tax & lic
2021 Chrysler 300 S
 80,163 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2022 Ford Mustang GT...
 8,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Mississauga

225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8

Call Dealer

877-879-XXXX

(click to show)

877-879-0091

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory