$29,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2023 Jeep Compass
Trailhawk No Accident Alpine Digital Dash Leather Navigation Panoramic Roof
2023 Jeep Compass
Trailhawk No Accident Alpine Digital Dash Leather Navigation Panoramic Roof
Location
Tabangi Motors
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
905-670-3738
$29,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
30,696KM
VIN 3C4NJDDN5PT557421
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 16751F
- Mileage 30,696 KM
Vehicle Description
Alpine Audio, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Digital Dash, Leather, Heated Seats & Steering Wheel, Navigation, Panoramic Roof, Automatic Emergency Braking, Lane Assist, ParkSense, Blind Spot! Former Daily Rental!
Tabangi Motors is family owned and operated for over 20 years and is a trusted member of the Used Car Dealer Association (UCDA). Our goal is not only to provide you with the best price, but, more importantly, a quality, reliable vehicle, and the best customer service. Visit our new 25,000 sq. ft. building and indoor showroom and take a test drive today! Call us at 905-670-3738 or email us at customercare@tabangimotors.com to book an appointment.
CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at Tabangi Motors! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change and professional detailing prior to delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified. The certification package is available for $595 on qualified units (Certification is not available on vehicles marked As-Is). All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.
With outstanding off-road capability augmented by refined on-road manners, this 2023 Jeep Compass offers the best of both worlds. This 2023 Jeep Compass is fresh on our lot in Mississauga.
Keeping with quintessential Jeep engineering, this 2023 Compass sports a striking exterior design, with an extremely refined interior, loaded with the latest and greatest safety, infotainment and convenience technology. This SUV also has the off-road prowess to booth, with rugged build quality and great reliability to ensure that you get to your destination and back, as many times as you want. This SUV has 30,696 kms. It's grey in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 200HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air, Rear Air, Tilt, Cruise, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C4NJDDN5PT557421.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://tabangimotors.com/apply-now/
SERVICE: Schedule an appointment with Tabangi Service Centre to bring your vehicle in for all its needs. Simply click on the link below and book your appointment. Our licensed technicians and repair facility offer the highest quality services at the most competitive prices. All work is manufacturer warranty approved and comes with 2 year parts and labour warranty. Start saving hundreds of dollars by servicing your vehicle with Tabangi. Call us at 905-670-8100 or follow this link to book an appointment today! https://calendly.com/tabangiservice/appointment.
PRICE: We believe everyone deserves to get the best price possible on their new pre-owned vehicle without having to go through uncomfortable negotiations. By constantly monitoring the market and adjusting our prices below the market average you can buy confidently knowing you are getting the best price possible! No haggle pricing. No pressure. Why pay more somewhere else?
WARRANTY: This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with different terms and coverages available. Dont forget to ask for help choosing the right one for you.
FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Bankruptcy? Consumer proposal? Collections? You dont need good credit to finance a vehicle. Bad credit is usually good enough. Give our finance and credit experts a chance to get you approved and start rebuilding credit today!
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Seating
Leather Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Power Liftgate
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Tires: 215/65R17 BSW AS On/Off Road
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Wheels: 17" x 6.5" Painted Black Aluminum
Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Interior
Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Information Centre
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Engine Start
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Keyless Start
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Garage door transmitter
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Smart Device Integration
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Vinyl/Rubber Front And Rear Floor Mats
6-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment, Fore/Aft Movement and Fold Flat
Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer and Trip Odometer
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
Sliding Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Carpet Floor Trim, Carpet And Rubber Mat
Interior Trim -inc: Chrome Instrument Panel Insert and Piano Black/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Digital/Analog Appearance
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Windows
Panoramic Roof
Comfort
air
rear air
Dual Zone Climate Control
Convenience
cruise
tilt
Proximity Key
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
6 Speakers
Fixed antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio
Safety
Driver Knee Airbag
PERIMETER ALARM
Lane Departure Warning
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Blind spot sensor
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Forward Collision Warning w/Active Braking and Rear Cross-Path Detection
Mechanical
180 Amp Alternator
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
500CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Off-Road Suspension
51 L Fuel Tank
4 Skid Plates
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
420.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Engine: 2.0L DOHC I-4 DI Turbo
4.398 Final Drive Ratio
GVWR: 2,211 kgs (4,875 lbs)
Additional Features
BACK UP CAMERA
BACK UP SENSORS
Park Assist
Premium audio system
Driver's Power Seat
AM / FM / CD Player
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Tabangi Motors
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
Call Dealer
905-670-XXXX(click to show)
$29,995
+ taxes & licensing
Tabangi Motors
905-670-3738
2023 Jeep Compass