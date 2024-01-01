$CALL+ tax & licensing
2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee
LIMITED 4X4
Location
Peel Chrysler Fiat
212 Lakeshore Rd West, Mississauga, ON L5H 1G6
905-278-6181
Used
2,833KM
VIN 1C4RJHBG7PC512540
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Velvet Red Pearl
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 2,833 KM
Peel Chrysler Fiat
212 Lakeshore Rd West, Mississauga, ON L5H 1G6
2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee