Location

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-5177

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
22,459KM
VIN 1C4HJXFG6PW543373

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 22,459 KM

Vehicle Description


2023 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon

This Jeep comes with Blind Spot Assist, Heated Seats, Heated Steering, LED Head Lights, Apple Carplay/Android Auto, Remote Starter, Body Colour Top, Bluetooth, Backup Camera and many more features. This jeep is powered by a 3.6L V6 engine which produces 285 horsepower and 260 lb-ft of torque. It comes with 8-speed automatic transmission.

HST and licensing will be extra

* $999 Financing fee conditions may apply*



Financing Available at as low as 7.69% O.A.C



We approve everyone-good bad credit, newcomers, students.



Previously declined by bank ? No problem !!



Let the experienced professionals handle your credit application.


Apply for pre-approval today !!



At B TOWN AUTO SALES we are not only Concerned about selling great used Vehicles at the most competitive prices at our new location 6435 DIXIE RD unit 5, MISSISSAUGA, ON L5T 1X4. We also believe in the importance of establishing a lifelong relationship with our clients which starts from the moment you walk-in to the dealership. We,re here for you every step of the way and aims to provide the most prominent, friendly and timely service with each experience you have with us. You can think of us as being like ‘YOUR FAMILY IN THE BUSINESS’ where you can always count on us to provide you with the best automotive care.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Apple CarPlay

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Android Auto

Convenience

Remote Starter

Safety

Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Rearview Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

