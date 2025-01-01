Menu
<h2 data-start=165 data-end=244><strong data-start=168 data-end=244>2023 Jeep Wrangler 4xe High Altitude – Luxury Meets Plug-In Hybrid Power</strong></h2> <p data-start=246 data-end=588>Finished in <strong data-start=258 data-end=302>Bright White over Black leather interior</strong>, this <strong data-start=309 data-end=349>2023 Jeep Wrangler 4xe High Altitude</strong> delivers iconic off-road capability with modern plug-in hybrid efficiency and premium comfort. With only <strong data-start=455 data-end=468>17,945 km</strong>, this near-new Wrangler combines open-air freedom, cutting-edge technology, and a powerful yet eco-friendly drivetrain. <h3 data-start=590 data-end=620><strong data-start=594 data-end=620>Key Features & Options</strong></h3> <ul data-start=621 data-end=1576> <li data-start=621 data-end=712> <p data-start=623 data-end=712><strong data-start=623 data-end=659>2.0L Turbo Plug-In Hybrid (PHEV)</strong> producing <strong data-start=670 data-end=710>375 horsepower & 470 lb-ft of torque</strong> </li> <li data-start=713 data-end=751> <p data-start=715 data-end=751><strong data-start=715 data-end=749>8-Speed Automatic Transmission</strong> </li> <li data-start=752 data-end=814> <p data-start=754 data-end=814><strong data-start=754 data-end=812>4x4 System with Selec-Trac® Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive</strong> </li> <li data-start=815 data-end=896> <p data-start=817 data-end=896><strong data-start=817 data-end=853>Electric + Gas Hybrid Powertrain</strong> with up to <strong data-start=865 data-end=894>35 km electric-only range</strong> </li> <li data-start=897 data-end=963> <p data-start=899 data-end=963><strong data-start=899 data-end=940>Leather-Trimmed Seats (Heated Fronts)</strong> with Memory Function </li> <li data-start=964 data-end=1006> <p data-start=966 data-end=1006><strong data-start=966 data-end=1004>Body-Color 3-Piece Freedom Hardtop</strong> </li> <li data-start=1007 data-end=1061> <p data-start=1009 data-end=1061><strong data-start=1009 data-end=1059>Uconnect® 4C NAV with 8.4” Touchscreen Display</strong> </li> <li data-start=1062 data-end=1112> <p data-start=1064 data-end=1112><strong data-start=1064 data-end=1110>Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Compatibility</strong> </li> <li data-start=1113 data-end=1149> <p data-start=1115 data-end=1149><strong data-start=1115 data-end=1147>Premium Alpine® Sound System</strong> </li> <li data-start=1150 data-end=1205> <p data-start=1152 data-end=1205><strong data-start=1152 data-end=1203>Adaptive Cruise Control & Blind Spot Monitoring</strong> </li> <li data-start=1206 data-end=1259> <p data-start=1208 data-end=1259><strong data-start=1208 data-end=1257>Forward Collision Warning with Active Braking</strong> </li> <li data-start=1260 data-end=1302> <p data-start=1262 data-end=1302><strong data-start=1262 data-end=1300>Park-Sense Rear Park Assist System</strong> </li> <li data-start=1303 data-end=1345> <p data-start=1305 data-end=1345><strong data-start=1305 data-end=1343>Remote Start & Keyless Enter-N-Go™</strong> </li> <li data-start=1346 data-end=1385> <p data-start=1348 data-end=1385><strong data-start=1348 data-end=1383>20” Gloss Black Aluminum Wheels</strong> </li> <li data-start=1386 data-end=1449> <p data-start=1388 data-end=1449><strong data-start=1388 data-end=1447>LED Lighting Group (Headlights, Fog Lights, Taillights)</strong> </li> <li data-start=1450 data-end=1489> <p data-start=1452 data-end=1489><strong data-start=1452 data-end=1487>Power Mirrors / Windows / Locks</strong> </li> <li data-start=1490 data-end=1533> <p data-start=1492 data-end=1533><strong data-start=1492 data-end=1531>Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control</strong> </li> <li data-start=1534 data-end=1576> <p data-start=1536 data-end=1576><strong data-start=1536 data-end=1574>Advanced Safety & Security Package</strong> </li> </ul> BUY WITH CONFIDENCE at B TOWN AUTO SALES, we assure you to provide HONEST CUSTOMER SERVICE and your experience is going to be unparalleled. Financing & Leasing Available. We get you the lowest finance rates, AS LOW AS 6.36% O.A.C. with flexible options tailored to your needs. $999 financing fee conditions may apply* Open 7 days a week at 6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4. We serve all of Canada with shipping available Nationwide and Overseas - Facetime/Video Call On Demand. Special financing price:$ * Cash Price:$* HST and Licensing will be extra. Best Extended Warranty Program also available for High-End vehicles. All Your Trade-ins are welcome . We approve everyone - Good-Bad Credit, Newcomers. Our partnership with major premier Canadian lending institutions is based upon trust & conviction to serve the customer in the best possible way.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-5177

VIN 1C4JJXP60PW535972

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 79,450 KM

  • 2.0L Turbo Plug-In Hybrid (PHEV) producing 375 horsepower & 470 lb-ft of torque



  • 8-Speed Automatic Transmission



  • 4x4 System with Selec-Trac® Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive



  • Electric + Gas Hybrid Powertrain with up to 35 km electric-only range



  • Leather-Trimmed Seats (Heated Fronts) with Memory Function



  • Body-Color 3-Piece Freedom Hardtop



  • Uconnect® 4C NAV with 8.4” Touchscreen Display



  • Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Compatibility



  • Premium Alpine® Sound System



  • Adaptive Cruise Control & Blind Spot Monitoring



  • Forward Collision Warning with Active Braking



  • Park-Sense Rear Park Assist System



  • Remote Start & Keyless Enter-N-Go™



  • 20” Gloss Black Aluminum Wheels



  • LED Lighting Group (Headlights, Fog Lights, Taillights)



  • Power Mirrors / Windows / Locks



  • Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control



  • Advanced Safety & Security Package





BUY WITH CONFIDENCE at B TOWN AUTO SALES, we assure you to provide HONEST CUSTOMER SERVICE and your experience is going to be unparalleled.




Financing & Leasing Available. We get you the lowest finance rates, AS LOW AS 6.36% O.A.C. with flexible options tailored to your needs.




$999 financing fee conditions may apply*




Open 7 days a week at 6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4.




We serve all of Canada with shipping available Nationwide and Overseas - Facetime/Video Call On Demand.




HST and Licensing will be extra.




Best Extended Warranty Program also available for High-End vehicles. All Your Trade-ins are welcome .




We approve everyone - Good-Bad Credit, Newcomers. Our partnership with major premier Canadian lending institutions is based upon trust & conviction to serve the customer in the best

possible way.

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
AM/FM Stereo

AM/FM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Blind Spot Monitor

Climate Control
A/C

FULLY EQUIPPED
Bluetooth Connection

