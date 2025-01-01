$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2023 Jeep Wrangler
4xe HIGH ALTITUDE
Location
B Town Auto Sales
6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
844-902-5177
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 79,450 KM
Vehicle Description
Finished in Bright White over Black leather interior, this 2023 Jeep Wrangler 4xe High Altitude delivers iconic off-road capability with modern plug-in hybrid efficiency and premium comfort. With only 17,945 km, this near-new Wrangler combines open-air freedom, cutting-edge technology, and a powerful yet eco-friendly drivetrain.
Key Features & Options
2.0L Turbo Plug-In Hybrid (PHEV) producing 375 horsepower & 470 lb-ft of torque
8-Speed Automatic Transmission
4x4 System with Selec-Trac® Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Electric + Gas Hybrid Powertrain with up to 35 km electric-only range
Leather-Trimmed Seats (Heated Fronts) with Memory Function
Body-Color 3-Piece Freedom Hardtop
Uconnect® 4C NAV with 8.4” Touchscreen Display
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Compatibility
Premium Alpine® Sound System
Adaptive Cruise Control & Blind Spot Monitoring
Forward Collision Warning with Active Braking
Park-Sense Rear Park Assist System
Remote Start & Keyless Enter-N-Go™
20” Gloss Black Aluminum Wheels
LED Lighting Group (Headlights, Fog Lights, Taillights)
Power Mirrors / Windows / Locks
Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control
Advanced Safety & Security Package
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE at B TOWN AUTO SALES, we assure you to provide HONEST CUSTOMER SERVICE and your experience is going to be unparalleled.
Financing & Leasing Available. We get you the lowest finance rates, AS LOW AS 6.36% O.A.C. with flexible options tailored to your needs.
$999 financing fee conditions may apply*
Open 7 days a week at 6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4.
We serve all of Canada with shipping available Nationwide and Overseas - Facetime/Video Call On Demand.
Special financing price:$ *
Cash Price:$*
HST and Licensing will be extra.
Best Extended Warranty Program also available for High-End vehicles. All Your Trade-ins are welcome .
We approve everyone - Good-Bad Credit, Newcomers. Our partnership with major premier Canadian lending institutions is based upon trust & conviction to serve the customer in the best
possible way.
844-902-5177