$45,583+ taxes & licensing
2023 Kia Carnival
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2023 Kia Carnival
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Location
Erin Mills Mitsubishi
2477 Motorway Blvd Unit 4, Mississauga, ON L5L 3R2
905-828-8488
$45,583
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ghost Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 35,250 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival! Odometer is 52777 kilometers below market average!
2023 Ceramic Silver Kia Carnival
Vehicle Price and Finance payments include OMVIC Fee, Admin Fee and Fuel. Erin Mills Mitsubishi is proud to offer a superior selection of top quality pre-owned vehicles of all makes. We stock cars, trucks, SUV's, sports cars, and crossovers to fit every budget!! We have been proudly serving the cities and towns of Kitchener, Guelph, Waterloo, Hamilton, Oakville, Toronto, Windsor, London, Niagara Falls, Cambridge, Orillia, Bracebridge, Barrie, Mississauga, Brampton, Simcoe, Burlington, Ottawa, Sarnia, Port Elgin, Kincardine, Listowel, Collingwood, Arthur, Wiarton, Brantford, St. Catharines, Newmarket, Stratford, Peterborough, Kingston, Sudbury, Sault Ste Marie, Welland, Oshawa, Whitby, Cobourg, Belleville, Trenton, Petawawa, North Bay, Huntsville, Gananoque, Brockville, Napanee, Arnprior, Bancroft, Owen Sound, Chatham, St. Thomas, Leamington, Milton, Ajax, Pickering and surrounding areas since 2009.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
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Erin Mills Mitsubishi
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905-828-8488