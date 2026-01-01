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Recent Arrival! Odometer is 52777 kilometers below market average! 2023 Ceramic Silver Kia Carnival Vehicle Price and Finance payments include OMVIC Fee, Admin Fee and Fuel. Erin Mills Mitsubishi is proud to offer a superior selection of top quality pre-owned vehicles of all makes. We stock cars, trucks, SUVs, sports cars, and crossovers to fit every budget!! We have been proudly serving the cities and towns of Kitchener, Guelph, Waterloo, Hamilton, Oakville, Toronto, Windsor, London, Niagara Falls, Cambridge, Orillia, Bracebridge, Barrie, Mississauga, Brampton, Simcoe, Burlington, Ottawa, Sarnia, Port Elgin, Kincardine, Listowel, Collingwood, Arthur, Wiarton, Brantford, St. Catharines, Newmarket, Stratford, Peterborough, Kingston, Sudbury, Sault Ste Marie, Welland, Oshawa, Whitby, Cobourg, Belleville, Trenton, Petawawa, North Bay, Huntsville, Gananoque, Brockville, Napanee, Arnprior, Bancroft, Owen Sound, Chatham, St. Thomas, Leamington, Milton, Ajax, Pickering and surrounding areas since 2009.

2023 Kia Carnival

35,250 KM

Details Description

$45,583

+ taxes & licensing
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2023 Kia Carnival

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14372578

2023 Kia Carnival

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Location

Erin Mills Mitsubishi

2477 Motorway Blvd Unit 4, Mississauga, ON L5L 3R2

905-828-8488

  1. 14372578
  2. 14372578
  3. 14372578
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$45,583

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
35,250KM
VIN KNDNE5H32P6257994

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ghost Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 35,250 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! Odometer is 52777 kilometers below market average!


2023 Ceramic Silver Kia Carnival

Vehicle Price and Finance payments include OMVIC Fee, Admin Fee and Fuel. Erin Mills Mitsubishi is proud to offer a superior selection of top quality pre-owned vehicles of all makes. We stock cars, trucks, SUV's, sports cars, and crossovers to fit every budget!! We have been proudly serving the cities and towns of Kitchener, Guelph, Waterloo, Hamilton, Oakville, Toronto, Windsor, London, Niagara Falls, Cambridge, Orillia, Bracebridge, Barrie, Mississauga, Brampton, Simcoe, Burlington, Ottawa, Sarnia, Port Elgin, Kincardine, Listowel, Collingwood, Arthur, Wiarton, Brantford, St. Catharines, Newmarket, Stratford, Peterborough, Kingston, Sudbury, Sault Ste Marie, Welland, Oshawa, Whitby, Cobourg, Belleville, Trenton, Petawawa, North Bay, Huntsville, Gananoque, Brockville, Napanee, Arnprior, Bancroft, Owen Sound, Chatham, St. Thomas, Leamington, Milton, Ajax, Pickering and surrounding areas since 2009.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Erin Mills Mitsubishi

Erin Mills Mitsubishi

2477 Motorway Blvd Unit 4, Mississauga, ON L5L 3R2
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905-828-8488

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$45,583

+ taxes & licensing>

Erin Mills Mitsubishi

905-828-8488

2023 Kia Carnival